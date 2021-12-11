Log in
Legend Biotech : ASH 2021 Investor Meeting

12/11/2021 | 07:16pm EST
ASH 2021 Investor Meeting

Disclaimer

Legend Biotech Corporation published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 00:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -402 M - -
Net cash 2021 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 722 M 6 722 M -
EV / Sales 2021 96,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 6,93%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 50,54 $
Average target price 63,60 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Managers and Directors
Ying Huang Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ye Wang Chairman
Frank Fan Chief Scientific Officer
Corsee Dating Sanders Independent Director
Darren Ji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION79.47%6 722
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.58%88 120
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.59%70 002
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.61%64 636
BIONTECH SE216.09%62 235
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.97%52 900