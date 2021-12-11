Legend Biotech : ASH 2021 Investor Meeting
ASH 2021 Investor Meeting
Dec 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST
Disclaimer
Legend Biotech Corporation published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 00:15:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
66,6 M
Net income 2021
-402 M
Net cash 2021
297 M
P/E ratio 2021
-35,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
6 722 M
EV / Sales 2021
96,5x
EV / Sales 2022
17,4x
Nbr of Employees
882
Free-Float
6,93%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
50,54 $
Average target price
63,60 $
Spread / Average Target
25,8%
