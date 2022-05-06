Legend Biotech Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:20pm PT / 8:20pm ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET

Location: New York, New York

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:20pm PT / 4:20pm ET

Location: Rancho Palos Verde, California

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogenic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, T-cell receptor (TCR-T), and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of safe, efficacious and cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement:

