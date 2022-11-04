Advanced search
    LEGN   US52490G1022

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

(LEGN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
51.37 USD   +0.02%
Legend Biotech Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/03Legend Biotech Shares Updated Data from Comprehensive Cilta-Cel Clinical Development Program at ASH 2022
BU
11/03Legend Biotech Corporation Shares Updated Data from Comprehensive Cilta-Cel Clinical Development Program at ASH 2022
CI
Legend Biotech Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/04/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Oncology Day (Virtual)
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:30pm ET
Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Cowen 6th Annual IO Next Summit (Virtual)
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:10pm ET
Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: JP Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum
Location: Miami, Florida
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Location: London
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:40pm GMT
Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Piper 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, New York
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:00pm ET
Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference (Virtual)
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:40am ET
Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogenic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of safe, efficacious and cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 135 M - -
Net income 2022 -388 M - -
Net cash 2022 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -40,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 598 M 8 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 59,8x
EV / Sales 2023 39,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 071
Free-Float 5,97%
Managers and Directors
Ying Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Macomber Chief Financial Officer
Fang Liang Zhang Chairman
Guowei Fang SVP, Global Head-Research & Early Development
Liz Gosen Senior Vice President-Global Technical Operations
