  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Legend Biotech Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEGN   US52490G1022

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

(LEGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:40 2022-11-21 am EST
51.86 USD   -0.49%
09:32aLegend Biotech Gets FDA Clearance for Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial
DJ
08:34aLegend Biotech Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for LB2102 in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
11/07Legend Biotech Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legend Biotech Gets FDA Clearance for Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

11/21/2022 | 09:32am EST
By Sabela Ojea


Legend Biotech Corp. said Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

The company, engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, said the Phase 1 trial for its LB2102 drug is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of the treatment while seeking to determine the recommended dose for a Phase 2 trial.

Small cell lung cancer is the most aggressive lung tumor, and accounts for between 10% to 15% of all newly diagnosed lung cancer cases in the U.S., the company said.

Legend Biotech last received FDA clearance for a cancer trial in June. The company has been working ever since on the LB1908 drug, which treats refractory gastric, esophageal or pancreatic cancers.

A Phase 1 trial evaluating LB1908 for advanced gastric cancers is also ongoing in China, according to the company.

In premarket trading, shares are up 0.1% at $52.18.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 0932ET

Analyst Recommendations on LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 135 M - -
Net income 2022 -388 M - -
Net cash 2022 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -41,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 723 M 8 723 M -
EV / Sales 2022 60,7x
EV / Sales 2023 39,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 071
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Legend Biotech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 52,11 $
Average target price 68,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Macomber Chief Financial Officer
Fang Liang Zhang Chairman
Guowei Fang SVP, Global Head-Research & Early Development
Liz Gosen Senior Vice President-Global Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION11.80%8 723
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS43.27%80 763
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.66%78 684
BIONTECH SE-35.46%40 436
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-27.05%35 413
GENMAB A/S19.05%28 470