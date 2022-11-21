Legend Biotech Gets FDA Clearance for Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

By Sabela Ojea

Legend Biotech Corp. said Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

The company, engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, said the Phase 1 trial for its LB2102 drug is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of the treatment while seeking to determine the recommended dose for a Phase 2 trial.

Small cell lung cancer is the most aggressive lung tumor, and accounts for between 10% to 15% of all newly diagnosed lung cancer cases in the U.S., the company said.

Legend Biotech last received FDA clearance for a cancer trial in June. The company has been working ever since on the LB1908 drug, which treats refractory gastric, esophageal or pancreatic cancers.

A Phase 1 trial evaluating LB1908 for advanced gastric cancers is also ongoing in China, according to the company.

In premarket trading, shares are up 0.1% at $52.18.

