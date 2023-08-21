PROXY STATEMENT

General

The board of directors of Legend Biotech Corporation (the "Company") is soliciting proxies for the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on September 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (local time) (the "AGM"). The AGM will be held at the offices of the Company located at 2101 Cottontail Lane, Somerset, New Jersey 08873, USA. Unless otherwise specified, all times and dates referenced in this Proxy Statement are in the U.S. Eastern time zone.

This Proxy Statement can be accessed, free of charge, on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.legendbiotech.com from August 21, 2023, and the Proxy Form will first be mailed to holders of ordinary shares of the Company on or about August 21, 2023.

Revocability of Proxies

Any proxy given pursuant to this solicitation may be revoked by the person signing such proxy by attending the AGM and voting in person.

Record Date, Share Ownership and Quorum

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2023 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote at the AGM. Our ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share ("Ordinary Shares"), that underlie American depositary shares ("ADSs") are included for purposes of this determination. As of August 18, 2023, 364,576,826 Ordinary Shares of the Company were outstanding, including approximately 159,370,948 Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs and held by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Each ADS represents two Ordinary Shares. Two holders of Shares being not less than an aggregate of fifty percent (50%) of all votes attaching to all Shares in issue and entitled to vote and present in person or by proxy or, if a corporation or other non-natural person, by its duly authorized representative, will constitute a quorum for all purposes.

Voting and Solicitation

Each Ordinary Share in issue on the Record Date is entitled to one vote. A resolution put to the vote at the AGM will be decided by poll. Copies of solicitation materials will be furnished to all holders of Ordinary Shares of the Company, including banks, brokerage houses, fiduciaries and custodians holding in their names the Ordinary Shares or ADSs beneficially owned by others to forward to those beneficial owners.

Voting by Holders of Ordinary Shares

When proxies are properly dated, executed and returned by holders of Ordinary Shares, the Ordinary Shares they represent will be voted at the AGM, or at any adjournment thereof, in accordance with the instructions of the shareholder. If no specific instructions are given by such holders, the proxy holder will vote or abstain at his/her discretion, as he/she will on any other matters that may properly come before the AGM, or at any adjournment thereof.

Abstentions by holders of Ordinary Shares are included in the determination of the number of Ordinary Shares present and voting but are not counted as votes for or against a proposal.

Voting by Holders of ADSs

We have requested JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary of the ADSs, to mail to all the registered ADR holders this proxy statement, the accompanying notice of annual general meeting and an ADR Voting Instruction Card. Upon the timely receipt from an owner of record of ADSs of written voting instructions in the manner specified, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. will endeavor, to the extent practicable and legally permissible, to vote or cause to be voted the number of Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs, evidenced by American Depositary Receipts related to those ADSs, in accordance with such voting instructions. Under the terms of the deposit agreement, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. will not vote or attempt to exercise the right to vote other than in accordance with such voting instructions or such deemed instructions as further described two paragraphs below. As the holder of record for all the Ordinary Shares represented by the ADSs, only JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. may vote those Ordinary Shares at the AGM.