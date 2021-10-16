Legend Biotech : R&D Day Presentation
Oct 18, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
Legend Biotech Corporation published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 00:21:00 UTC.
Sales 2021
141 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-310 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
297 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-41,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
6 904 M
6 904 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
46,9x
EV / Sales 2022
17,2x
Nbr of Employees
900
Free-Float
6,93%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
51,91 $
Average target price
58,40 $
Spread / Average Target
12,5%
