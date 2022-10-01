Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Legend Biotech Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEGN   US52490G1022

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

(LEGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
40.80 USD   +1.72%
10/01Legend Biotech : Research and Development Day 2022
PU
09/28Legend Biotech - CARVYKTI Receives Approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
AQ
09/27Japan Approves Genscript Biotech's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legend Biotech : Research and Development Day 2022

10/01/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Legend Biotech Research and Development Day 2022

Disclaimer

Legend Biotech Corporation published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2022 00:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
10/01Legend Biotech : Research and Development Day 2022
PU
09/28Legend Biotech - CARVYKTI Receives Approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and..
AQ
09/27Japan Approves Genscript Biotech's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy
MT
09/27Legend Biotech's Cancer Drug Carvykti Gets Japanese Approval to Treat Certain Adults wi..
MT
09/27CARVYKTI™ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Receives Approval from Japan's Ministry of ..
BU
09/27Legend Biotech Corporation Announces that CARVYKTI™ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Re..
CI
09/27Legend Biotech : CARVYKTI™ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Receives Approval from Japan'..
PU
09/26Stock Futures Point to Weaker US Session as Growth Worries Weigh; Asia, Europe Slide
MT
09/26Wall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Down, Asia Lower
MT
09/16Legend Biotech : PROXY STATEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 M - -
Net income 2022 -355 M - -
Net cash 2022 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 830 M 6 830 M -
EV / Sales 2022 40,3x
EV / Sales 2023 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 071
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Legend Biotech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,80 $
Average target price 68,13 $
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Macomber Chief Financial Officer
Fang Liang Zhang Chairman
Guowei Fang SVP, Global Head-Research & Early Development
Liz Gosen Senior Vice President-Global Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION-12.47%6 830
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.04%77 320
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.85%74 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.9.08%73 646
BIONTECH SE-47.68%32 778
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-39.54%29 043