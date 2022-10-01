Legend Biotech : Research and Development Day 2022
Legend Biotech Research and Development Day 2022
Oct 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Disclaimer Legend Biotech Corporation published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2022 00:13:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Sales 2022
154 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-355 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
640 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-32,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
6 830 M
6 830 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
40,3x
EV / Sales 2023
23,3x
Nbr of Employees
1 071
Free-Float
5,97%
Chart LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
40,80 $
Average target price
68,13 $
Spread / Average Target
67,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.