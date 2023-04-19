Legend Biotech Up Over 18%, On Track for Record Percent Increase and Record High Close -- Data Talk

Legend Biotech Corp. Sponsored ADR (LEGN) is currently at $61.82, up $9.58 or 18.34%

--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)

--Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Up 28.2% month-to-date

--Up 23.84% year-to-date

--Up 51.74% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2022), when it closed at $40.74

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 84.32% from its 52-week closing low of $33.54 on May 9, 2022

--Traded as high as $63.32; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)

--Up 21.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)

All data as of 2:10:53 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1429ET