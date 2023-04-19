Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Legend Biotech Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEGN   US52490G1022

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

(LEGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43:10 2023-04-19 pm EDT
61.16 USD   +17.08%
02:30pLegend Biotech Up Over 18%, On Track for Record Percent Increase and Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pSector Update: Healthcare Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:37pTop Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legend Biotech Up Over 18%, On Track for Record Percent Increase and Record High Close -- Data Talk

04/19/2023 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Legend Biotech Corp. Sponsored ADR (LEGN) is currently at $61.82, up $9.58 or 18.34%


--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)

--Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Up 28.2% month-to-date

--Up 23.84% year-to-date

--Up 51.74% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2022), when it closed at $40.74

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 84.32% from its 52-week closing low of $33.54 on May 9, 2022

--Traded as high as $63.32; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)

--Up 21.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to June 5, 2020)


All data as of 2:10:53 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1429ET

All news about LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
02:30pLegend Biotech Up Over 18%, On Track for Record Percent Increase and Record High Close ..
DJ
02:03pSector Update: Healthcare Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:37pTop Midday Gainers
MT
11:13aLegend Biotech Plans to Sell 7.66 Million Shares to Institutional Investor
MT
10:31aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Legend Biotech to $76 From $65, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
09:40aLegend Biotech : Announces the Entry into a Subscription Agreement for Sale of Ordinary Sh..
PU
09:19aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:58aSector Update: Health Care
MT
08:26aJohnson & Johnson, Legend Biotech CAR-T Cancer Therapy Show Major Benefit to Myeloma Pa..
MT
12:04aGenscript Biotech Unit Logs $72 Million in Q1 Net Sales; Shares Gain 5%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 225 M - -
Net income 2023 -562 M - -
Net cash 2023 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 623 M 8 623 M -
EV / Sales 2023 37,6x
EV / Sales 2024 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 390
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Legend Biotech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 52,24 $
Average target price 74,91 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Macomber Chief Financial Officer
Fang Liang Zhang Chairman
Lida Pacaud Vice President-Clinical Development
Guo Wei Fang Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION4.65%8 623
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.99%86 235
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED13.49%83 755
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.22%34 495
BIONTECH SE-17.99%29 688
BEIGENE, LTD.21.30%27 869
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer