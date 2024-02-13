Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 am ET on Monday, March 11, 2024, to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results.

During the webcast and conference call, executive members will provide an overview of Legend Biotech’s performance for the quarter and the fiscal year.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live audio webcast of the call via this weblink.

A replay version of the webcast and earnings news release will be available through the Investor Relations section of Legend Biotech’s website under the Events and Presentation section approximately two hours after the call concludes.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell (gd T) and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

