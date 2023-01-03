Advanced search
    LEGN   US52490G1022

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

(LEGN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54 2023-01-03 pm EST
48.42 USD   -3.00%
Legend Biotech to Participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance of Its New Drug Application for Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel in China
AQ
Legend Biotech Gets China Okay on New Drug Application for Myeloma Treatment
MT
Legend Biotech to Participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 04:03pm EST
Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases today announced its participation in the 41st annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

CEO Ying Huang, PhD will deliver the company presentation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:15 pm (Pacific Time).

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 135 M - -
Net income 2022 -396 M - -
Net cash 2022 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -38,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 357 M 8 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 59,5x
EV / Sales 2023 43,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 071
Free-Float 5,97%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 49,92 $
Average target price 68,89 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Managers and Directors
Ying Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori Macomber Chief Financial Officer
Fang Liang Zhang Chairman
Guowei Fang SVP, Global Head-Research & Early Development
Liz Gosen Senior Vice President-Global Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION0.00%8 357
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%77 057
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%74 127
BIONTECH SE0.00%36 506
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.85%34 292
GENMAB A/S2.04%28 098