The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) on Behalf of Investors

09/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (“Legend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LEGN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 21, 2020, Legend disclosed that the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of China inspected Legend Biotech’s location in Nanjing. According to Legend, the inspection was in connection with what Legend understands to be an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws of China.

On this news, Legend’s share price fell $4.50 per share, or 14%, to close at $27.50 per share on September 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Legend securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
