The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (“Legend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LEGN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2020, Legend disclosed that the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of China inspected Legend Biotech’s location in Nanjing. According to Legend, the inspection was in connection with what Legend understands to be an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws of China.

On this news, Legend’s share price fell $4.50 per share, or 14%, to close at $27.50 per share on September 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

