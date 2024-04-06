Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), referred to as LCAR- B38M, is an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), which is a highly expressed protein in several hematologic malignancies, including multiple myeloma (MM). In addition to cilta-cel, the Company has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It is also engaged in developing an allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T product candidate and an allogeneic CAR-NK product candidate targeting BCMA for MM.