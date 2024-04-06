April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday allowed the expanded use of Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech's Carvykti cell therapy as an earlier treatment for patients with a type of blood cancer. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|152.4 USD
|-0.07%
|-3.67%
|367B
|54.93 USD
|-0.38%
|-2.07%
|10.03B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-8.71%
|10.03B
|-0.05%
|104B
|+7.33%
|101B
|+4.05%
|23.37B
|-14.23%
|21.38B
|-4.55%
|19.78B
|-34.98%
|18.44B
|-16.82%
|15.63B
|+5.43%
|13.69B
|+30.75%
|11.81B
