  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Legend Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3396   CNE100001ZT0

LEGEND HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3396)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legend : 2021 Interim Report

09/17/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
2021

CONTENTS

  • Definitions
  • Management Discussion and Analysis

46 Corporate Governance and Other Information

  1. Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
  2. Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement
  3. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet

57 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

59 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

61 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

100 Corporate Information

Definitions

In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set forth below:

"associate(s)"

for the purpose of this report, all entities over which the Group has significant

influence. Significant influence represents the power to participate in the financial

and operational policy decision of the investees, but without control or joint control

rights over these policies

"Audit Committee"

Audit Committee under the Board

"Better Education"

Better Education Group Corporation (三育教育集團股份有限公司), an exempted

limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands, and our

subsidiary

"BIL"

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., a credit institution in the form of a

Luxembourg limited liability company (société anonyme) and our subsidiary

"Board"

board of directors of the Company

"Bybo Dental"

Taikang Bybo Dental Group Co., Ltd. (泰康拜博醫療集團有限公司), a limited liability

company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate

"CAS Holdings"

Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings Co, Ltd. (中國科學院控股有限公司), a

substantial Shareholder

"China Oceanwide"

China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (中國泛海控股集團有限公司), a

substantial Shareholder

"Company", "our Company" or

Legend Holdings Corporation (聯想控股股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability

"Legend Holdings"

company incorporated under the laws of PRC and its overseas listed shares are

listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 03396)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"DMTO"

the technique for using coal or natural gas instead of oil for production of ethylene

and propene

"Domestic Shares"

domestic share(s) in the ordinary share capital of the Company with the nominal

value of RMB1.00 each

"EAL"

Eastern Air Logistics Co., Ltd. (東方航空物流股份有限公司), a joint stock limited

liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate, listed

on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 601156)

"EOD"

ethylene oxide derivatives

"EVA"

ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer

"Fullhan Microelectronics"

Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (上海富瀚微電子股份有限公司), a joint-

stock limited company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and listed on the

ChiNext Board on the SZSE (A Share Stock Code: 300613)

"H Share(s)"

overseas listed share(s) in the ordinary share capital of the Company with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

and trade in HKD

  • 2021 INTERIM REPORT

Definitions

"Hankou Bank"

Hankou Bank Co., Ltd. ( 漢 口 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 ), a joint stock limited liability

company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate

"Hong Kong" or "HK"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hony Capital" or "Hony"

a series of private equity investment funds, together with their respective

management companies/general partner

"HORTIFRUT"

HORTIFRUT S.A., a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Chile

"Hyundai Insurance"

Hyundai Insurance (China) Company Limited ( 現代財產保險（中國）有限公司), a

joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and our

associate

"Internet"

a global network of interconnected, separately administered public and private

computer networks that uses the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol

for communications

"IPO"

Initial Public Offering

"IT"

information technology

"JC Finance & Leasing"

JC International Finance & Leasing Company Limited ( 君 創 國 際 融 資 租 賃 有 限

公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our

subsidiary

"Joy Wing Mau"

Joy Wing Mau Fruit Technologies Corporation Limited (鑫榮懋果業科技集團股份有

限公司), a large fruit supply chain enterprise in China. It is a joint stock limited liability

company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and a subsidiary of Joyvio Group

"Joyvio Food"

Joyvio Food Co., Ltd. (佳沃食品股份有限公司) (formerly known as Joyvio Agriculture

Development Co., Ltd. (佳沃農業開發股份有限公司)), a joint stock limited liability

company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, listed on the ChiNext board of

Shenzhen Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 300268), and a subsidiary of

Joyvio Group

"Joyvio Group" or "Joyvio"

"Kaola Technology"

Joyvio Group Co., Ltd. (佳沃集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our subsidiary

Tibet Kaola Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. (西藏考拉科技發展有限 公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate

"KB Food"

KB Food International Holding (Pte.) Limited, a limited liability company established

under the laws of Singapore, and our subsidiary

"Lakala Payment" or "Lakala"

Lakala Payment Corporation (拉卡拉支付股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability

company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate, listed on the

ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 300773)

"Legend Capital"

a series of venture capital funds, together with their respective management

companies/partners

LEGEND HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3

Definitions

"Legend Star"

"Lenovo"

"Levima Advanced Materials"

"Levima Group"

"Listing Rules"

"N/A"

"NEEQS"

"neurology specialist"

"Nine Masters"

"Oceanwide Group"

"ordinary shares" or "shares"

"our", "we" or "us"

"PE"

"PP"

"Qingdao Starfish"

a series of angel investment funds, together with their respective management companies/partners

Lenovo Group Limited (聯想集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992), and our subsidiary

Levima Advanced Materials Corporation ( 聯泓新材料科技股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 003022), and our subsidiary

Levima Group Limited (聯泓集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our subsidiary

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

not applicable

National Equities Exchange and Quotations System (全國中小企業股份轉讓系統), a platform established for the sale of existing shares or private placing of new shares by SMEs

the collective term of the clinical discipline studying organic and functional diseases of central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Clinically, the correspondent branch is neurosurgery and neurology depending on the types of disease and treatment methods

Nine Masters (Shanghai) Catering Service Co., Ltd. (九橙（上海）餐飲服務有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and a subsidiary of Joyvio Group

Oceanwide Group Co., Ltd. (泛海集團有限公司), a substantial Shareholder

ordinary shares issued by the Company

our Company and all of its subsidiaries, or any one of them as the context may require or, where the context refers to any time prior to its incorporation, the business which its predecessors or the predecessors of its present subsidiaries, or any one of them as the context may require, were or was engaged in and which were subsequently assumed by it

private equity

polypropylene

China Starfish Co., Ltd. (青島國星食品股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and a subsidiary of Joyvio Food

  • 2021 INTERIM REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Legend Holdings Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 03:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 432 B 66 819 M 66 819 M
Net income 2021 6 518 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net Debt 2021 23 704 M 3 666 M 3 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,71x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 32 067 M 4 960 M 4 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 84 000
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart LEGEND HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Legend Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGEND HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,61 CNY
Average target price 13,56 CNY
Spread / Average Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Min Ning Chairman, CFO & Senior Vice President
Qiang Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Hua Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Quan Hao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORPORATION60.90%4 960
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.38.35%76 917
HP INC.12.57%31 902
GOERTEK INC.19.27%22 930
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC34.72%18 923
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY14.35%17 724