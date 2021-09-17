Legend : 2021 Interim Report

"our", "we" or "us"

a series of angel investment funds, together with their respective management companies/partners

Lenovo Group Limited (聯想集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992), and our subsidiary

Levima Advanced Materials Corporation ( 聯泓新材料科技股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 003022), and our subsidiary

Levima Group Limited (聯泓集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our subsidiary

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

National Equities Exchange and Quotations System (全國中小企業股份轉讓系統), a platform established for the sale of existing shares or private placing of new shares by SMEs

the collective term of the clinical discipline studying organic and functional diseases of central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Clinically, the correspondent branch is neurosurgery and neurology depending on the types of disease and treatment methods

Nine Masters (Shanghai) Catering Service Co., Ltd. (九橙（上海）餐飲服務有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and a subsidiary of Joyvio Group

Oceanwide Group Co., Ltd. (泛海集團有限公司), a substantial Shareholder

ordinary shares issued by the Company

our Company and all of its subsidiaries, or any one of them as the context may require or, where the context refers to any time prior to its incorporation, the business which its predecessors or the predecessors of its present subsidiaries, or any one of them as the context may require, were or was engaged in and which were subsequently assumed by it

private equity

polypropylene

China Starfish Co., Ltd. (青島國星食品股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and a subsidiary of Joyvio Food