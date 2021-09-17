Legend : 2021 Interim Report

company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate
"Hong Kong" or "HK"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Hony Capital" or "Hony"
a series of private equity investment funds, together with their respective
management companies/general partner
"HORTIFRUT"
HORTIFRUT S.A., a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Chile
"Hyundai Insurance"
Hyundai Insurance (China) Company Limited ( 現代財產保險（中國）有限公司), a
joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and our
associate
"Internet"
a global network of interconnected, separately administered public and private
computer networks that uses the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol
for communications
"IPO"
Initial Public Offering
"IT"
information technology
"JC Finance & Leasing"
JC International Finance & Leasing Company Limited ( 君 創 國 際 融 資 租 賃 有 限
公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our
subsidiary
"Joy Wing Mau"
Joy Wing Mau Fruit Technologies Corporation Limited (鑫榮懋果業科技集團股份有
限公司), a large fruit supply chain enterprise in China. It is a joint stock limited liability
company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and a subsidiary of Joyvio Group
"Joyvio Food"
Joyvio Food Co., Ltd. (佳沃食品股份有限公司) (formerly known as Joyvio Agriculture
Development Co., Ltd. (佳沃農業開發股份有限公司)), a joint stock limited liability
company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, listed on the ChiNext board of
Shenzhen Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 300268), and a subsidiary of
Joyvio Group
"Joyvio Group" or "Joyvio"
"Kaola Technology"
Joyvio Group Co., Ltd. (佳沃集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our subsidiary
Tibet Kaola Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. (西藏考拉科技發展有限 公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate
"KB Food"
KB Food International Holding (Pte.) Limited, a limited liability company established
under the laws of Singapore, and our subsidiary
"Lakala Payment" or "Lakala"
Lakala Payment Corporation (拉卡拉支付股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability
company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our associate, listed on the
ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 300773)
"Legend Capital"
a series of venture capital funds, together with their respective management
companies/partners
Definitions
"Legend Star"
"Lenovo"
"Levima Advanced Materials"
"Levima Group"
"Listing Rules"
"N/A"
"NEEQS"
"neurology specialist"
"Nine Masters"
"Oceanwide Group"
"ordinary shares" or "shares"
"our", "we" or "us"
"PE"
"PP"
"Qingdao Starfish"
a series of angel investment funds, together with their respective management companies/partners
Lenovo Group Limited (聯想集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 992), and our subsidiary
Levima Advanced Materials Corporation ( 聯泓新材料科技股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (A Share Stock Code: 003022), and our subsidiary
Levima Group Limited (聯泓集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and our subsidiary
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
not applicable
National Equities Exchange and Quotations System (全國中小企業股份轉讓系統), a platform established for the sale of existing shares or private placing of new shares by SMEs
the collective term of the clinical discipline studying organic and functional diseases of central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Clinically, the correspondent branch is neurosurgery and neurology depending on the types of disease and treatment methods
Nine Masters (Shanghai) Catering Service Co., Ltd. (九橙（上海）餐飲服務有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and a subsidiary of Joyvio Group
Oceanwide Group Co., Ltd. (泛海集團有限公司), a substantial Shareholder
ordinary shares issued by the Company
our Company and all of its subsidiaries, or any one of them as the context may require or, where the context refers to any time prior to its incorporation, the business which its predecessors or the predecessors of its present subsidiaries, or any one of them as the context may require, were or was engaged in and which were subsequently assumed by it
private equity
polypropylene
China Starfish Co., Ltd. (青島國星食品股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and a subsidiary of Joyvio Food
