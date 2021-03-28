Legend : Acquisitions of Listed Securities of a Subsidiary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Legend Holdings Corporation

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03396)

Discloseable Transaction

Acquisitions of Listed Securities of a Subsidiary

On March 26, 2021, the Company, through LEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired on the open market through a series of transactions on the Stock Exchange a total of 22,526,000 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 0.19% of the issued share capital of Lenovo as at the date of this announcement) at an aggregate cash consideration of approximately HKD224,719,290 (equivalent to approximately RMB187,526,000) (exclusive of related transaction expenses) (the "Acquisition"), the settlement of which will be completed on the second trading day thereafter. The average price (exclusive of related transaction expenses) for the Acquisition of each Lenovo Share was approximately HKD9.976 (equivalent to approximately RMB8.325). The consideration paid under the Acquisition was funded by the Group's internal resources and bank borrowings.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

One of the applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules for the Acquisition, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but less than 25%. As such, the Acquisition, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company, and is subject to the notice and announcement, but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Acquisitions

After completion of the Acquisition, a total of 137,236,000 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 1.14% of the issued share capital of Lenovo as at the date of this announcement) will be acquired by the Company through the Acquisition and Previous Acquisitions and the aggregate cash consideration paid was approximately HKD1,366,861,171 (representing approximately RMB1,140,631,978). As the Acquisition and the Previous Acquisitions were made on the open market, the Company is not aware of the identities of the sellers of the Lenovo Shares. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of the Lenovo Shares and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are independent third parties.

Information about Lenovo

Lenovo is a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and shares of which have been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1994. The principal activities of Lenovo are the sales and manufacture of personal computers, tablets, smartphones, servers and related information technology products and the provision of advanced information services across the world.

Set out below are extracts of the audited consolidated ﬁnancial information of Lenovo for the two years ended March 31, 2020 and the unaudited consolidated financial information for the period ended December 31, 2020, respectively:

12 months 12 months 9 months ended ended ended March 31, March 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2020 (audited) (audited) (unaudited) US$ million US$ million US$ million Proﬁt before tax 856 1,018 1,394 Proﬁt after tax 657 805 1,028

As at December 31, 2020, the unaudited consolidated total equity of Lenovo was approximately US$3,911 million.

Lenovo is a subsidiary of the Company. The Company is the single largest shareholder of Lenovo. After the completion of the Acquisition, the Company will hold an aggregate of approximately 32.585% interests in Lenovo, directly and indirectly, through the Lenovo Relevant Shareholders and Union Star, and Lenovo remains as a subsidiary of the Company and Lenovo's financial results, assets, liabilities and cash flows will continue to be consolidated in the Company's consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

Reasons for and Beneﬁts of the Acquisitions

As noted in the announcements of the Company dated January 12, 2021 and January 17, 2021 and the circular of the Company dated February 4, 2021 in connection with the proposed issuance and admission of CDRs on the STAR Market by Lenovo, the Company would, subject to compliance of applicable laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, undertake such actions necessary to maintain its controlling shareholding in Lenovo to such effect that upon completion of the Lenovo CDRs Issuance (i) the Company's shareholding in Lenovo (directly and indirectly, through the Lenovo Relevant Shareholders and Union Star) will remain to be no less than 30%; and (ii)

Lenovo will remain as a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of Lenovo will continue to be consolidated in the Company's consolidated ﬁnancial statements. The Acquisition and the Previous Acquisitions would enable the Company to maintain the controlling shareholding in Lenovo.

As the Acquisition and the Previous Acquisitions were made at the market prices at the relevant time, the Directors considered that the Acquisition was fair and reasonable and was entered into on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

GENERAL

Legend Holdings is a leading diversified investment holding group in China and has developed an innovative, two-wheel-driven synergy business model by "strategic investments + financial investments". Its strategic investments business diversifies into five segments: IT, financial services, innovative consumption and services, agriculture and food, and advanced manufacturing and professional services. Its financial investments business primarily consists of angel investments, venture capital investments, private equity investments and other investments that cover all stages of a company's life cycle. As at the date of this announcement, Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings Co., Ltd. (ʕ਷߅ኪ৫છٰϞࠢʮ̡), the single largest Shareholder of the Company, holds approximately 29.04% equity interest in the Company.

LEL is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly owned subsidiary of RLL. Its principal business activities are investment holdings.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Acquisition"

the acquisitions made by LEL through a series of transactions on the open market through the Stock Exchange of a total of 22,526,000 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 0.19% of the issued share capital of Lenovo as at the date of this announcement) at an aggregate cash consideration of approximately HKD224,719,290 (equivalent to approximately RMB187,526,000) (exclusive of related transaction expenses) on March 26, 2021

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"CDRs"

Chinese depositary receipts

"Company" or

"Legend Holdings"

Legend Holdings Corporation, a joint-stock company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the PRC, the H shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange with stock code 03396

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HKD"

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"LEL"

Legion Elite Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly owned subsidiary of RLL, which directly holds an aggregate of 354,810,000 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 2.95 % of the issued share capital of Lenovo) before the date of completion of the Acquisition and an aggregate of 377,336,000 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 3.13% of the issued share capital of Lenovo) as at the date of completion of the Acquisition

"Lenovo"

Lenovo Group Limited and its subsidiaries (as the case may be). Lenovo is a company incorporated in Hong Kong whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 992 and is a subsidiary of the Company

"Lenovo CDRs Issuance"

Lenovo's proposed issuance of CDRs represented by the issuance of an aggregate no more than 1,337,967,290 new Lenovo Shares (which is approximately 10% of the total number of issued Lenovo Shares that would be in issue as enlarged by the Lenovo CDRs Issuance) as underlying securities and the application for the admission to listing of the same and trading on the STAR Market

"Lenovo Relevant

Shareholders"

the Company, RLL and LEL, which together directly hold an aggregate of 3,611,266,041 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 29.99% of the issued shares of Lenovo) before the date of completion of the Acquisition and an aggregate of 3,633,792,041 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 30.18% of the issued share capital of Lenovo) as at the date of completion of the Acquisition

"Lenovo Share(s)"

the share(s) of Lenovo, including, for the avoidance of doubt, the share(s) of Lenovo to be issued as underlying securities to the CDRs

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"percentage ratios"

the percentage ratios as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules to be used for determining the transaction classification under the Listing Rules

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China

"Previous Acquisitions"

the acquisitions made by LEL through a series of transactions on the open market through the Stock Exchange of a total of 114,710,000 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 0.95% of the issued share capital of Lenovo before the date of completion of the Acquisition) at an aggregate cash consideration of approximately HKD1,142,141,881 (equivalent to approximately RMB953,105,978) (exclusive of related transaction expenses) during the 12 months before the Acquisition

"RLL"

Right Lane Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which directly holds an aggregate of 388,819,317 Lenovo Shares as at the date of this announcement

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shareholders"

holders of the shares of the Company

"STAR Market"

the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Union Star"

Union Star Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, of which the Company indirectly holds approximately 37.91% of its issued share capital through its wholly owned subsidiary, LEL. Union Star directly holds 764,868,248 Lenovo Shares (representing approximately 6.35% of the issued shares of Lenovo) as at the date of this announcement. The attributable shareholding interests of the Group in Lenovo held through Union Star is approximately 2.41% as at the date of this announcement

"US$"

US dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America

By order of the Board

Legend Holdings Corporation

NING Min Chairman

March 26, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Min and Mr. LI Peng; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan, Mr. WU Lebin, Mr. SUO Jishuan and Mr. WANG Yusuo; and the Independent Non-executive

Directors are Mr. MA Weihua, Ms. HAO Quan and Mr. YIN Jian'an.