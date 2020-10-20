Log in
Legend Mining : Assay Results from RKDD021 & 2 New DHTEM Conductors, Mawson

10/20/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

ASX:LEG

21 October 2020

ASX Announcement

Assay Results from RKDD021 and Two New DHTEM Conductors at Mawson

  • Assays received for heavy disseminated, net-textured, and semi-massive sulphide in RKDD021
    • 9.3m @ 0.34% Ni, 0.21% Cu, 0.03% Co from 132.2m - 141.5m Incl. 1.5m @ 0.79% Ni, 0.48% Cu, and 0.07% Co from 140.0m
    • 15.35m @ 0.51% Ni, 0.28% Cu, 0.05% Co from 219.1m - 234.45m Incl. 1.9m @ 0.99% Ni, 0.43% Cu, 0.08% Co from 219.1m
  • DHTEM identifies 25,000-70,000S off hole conductor from RKDD025
  • DHTEM identifies 6,000-15,000S off hole conductor from RKDD026

Legend Mining Limited (Legend) is pleased to provide assay results from diamond drillhole RKDD021, as reported to the ASX 14 August 2020, and details of two promising off hole conductors from diamond drillholes RKDD025 and RKDD026 at the Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia (see Figure 2). The results are discussed in detail in the body of this announcement.

Legend Managing Director Mr Mark Wilson said: "These assay results are within our expectations from visual field observations of the nickel-copper sulphides in this hole. The importance of these sulphides is the pointer to something bigger, better, and close by, which subsequently was intersected in hole 023 and reported to ASX on 8 September. The assays from hole 023 are awaited.

"The nature (size, strength and location) of the off hole conductors from holes 025 and 026 makes them compelling drill targets and they will be tested with the next diamond holes drilled. The conductor from hole 025 is interpreted to be more sulphide below hole 023, while the conductor from hole 026 is a new target some 200m north-west of hole 023."

Net-TexturedNi-Cu Sulphide mineralisation from RKDD021 from 140.0-141.5m, NQ2,

Grading 0.79% Ni, 0.48% Cu, and 0.07% Co

Registered Office: Level 1 / 8 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

Assay Results

Assay results have been received from diamond drillhole RKDD021 at Mawson (see Figure 1, Table 1, Table 2, Appendix 1, and Appendix 2). Diamond drillhole RKDD021 was designed to test a strong 12,000-14,000S off hole conductor identified from RC drillhole RKRC013. As reported to the ASX 14 August 2020, the hole intersected two intervals of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation across two intrusive packages separated by a metasedimentary unit. The upper mineralised interval totalled 9.3m of heavy disseminated to net-texturedNi-Cu sulphides in an olivine websterite/olivine gabbronorite host from 132.2m - 141.5m downhole. The lower mineralised interval totalled 15.35m of semi-massive,net-textured, and heavy disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides in an olivine gabbronorite host from 219.1m - 234.45m downhole. The assay results received for the mineralised intervals are listed below in Table 1. The tenor of the nickel and copper sulphide reports in-line with the visual assessment of the mineralised intervals, suggesting the semi-massive mineralisation intersected is remobilised and proximal to source.

Figure 1: Mawson Diamond Drillhole Locations

Table 1: Mawson Diamond Drillhole Assay Results

Hole

From

To

Int

Ni%

Cu%

Co%

Sulphide Type

RKDD021

132.2

141.5

9.3

0.34

0.21

0.03

Heavy disseminated, net-

textured

Incl.

140.0

141.5

1.5

0.79

0.48

0.07

Net-textured

RKDD021

219.1

234.45

15.35

0.51

0.28

0.05

Heavy disseminated, Net-

textured, semi-massive

Incl.

219.1

221.0

1.9

0.99

0.43

0.08

Semi-massive, heavy

disseminated, Net-textured

See Appendix 1 for Summary of Sulphide Mode, Type and Percentage

Registered Office: Level 1 / 8 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

Table 2: Mawson Drillhole Details

Hole

MGA94-East

MGA94-North

RL

Azimuth

Dip

Total Depth

RKRC013

638,783

6,598,600

202

270

-80

316.0m

RKDD021

638,605

6,598,630

202

090

-60

483.2m

RKDD023

638,580

6,598,655

202

088

-58.5

399.8m

RKDD025

638,583

6,598,655

200

088

-50

297.0m

RKDD026

638,405

6,598,680

200

090

-50

449.9m

GDA94 Zone 51.

DHTEM Results

DHTEM has been completed and subsequent modelling received for RKDD025 and RKDD026 (see Figure 1 and Table 3). DHTEM in RKDD025 identified a very strong 25,000-70,000S off hole response, interpreted to be the extension of massive sulphide below RKDD025 and RKDD023. This is a highly encouraging development, as thickening of sulphide in the vertical extent below these diamond holes fits well with the current structural model.

DHTEM in RKDD026 identified a moderate to strong 6,000-15,000S off hole response of encouraging dimensions. This target is ~200m north-west of the massive Ni-Cu sulphide zone identified in RKDD023.

Both DHTEM conductors are highly ranked targets and are scheduled for drill testing sequentially post completion of the current drillhole.

Table 3: RKDD025 & RKDD026 Modelled DHTEM Conductor Parameters

Conductor

Conductance

Dimensions

Plate Orientation

Plate Dip

RKDD025

25,000-70,000S

80m strike x 20-

NNW

W-SW

(Off hole)

30m plunge

RKDD026

6,000-15,000S

90m strike x 120m

WNW

S-SSE

(Off hole)

plunge

Mawson Future Programmes

  • Diamond drill testing of DHTEM targets generated from RKDD025 and RKDD026.
  • Ongoing DD drilling programme targeting known sulphide mineralisation, geochemical anomalies, DHTEM targets, and structural targets.
  • Ongoing RC drilling programme targeting known sulphide mineralisation, geochemical anomalies, and geophysical features.
  • Ongoing integration of DD, RC, aircore and geophysical datasets to evolve 3D emplacement model of Mawson and assist future diamond drillhole planning/design.
  • Reconnaissance Level 1 Flora and Fauna Survey.

Registered Office: Level 1 / 8 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

Figure 2: Rockford Project - Mawson Location

Authorised by Mark Wilson, Managing Director.

Registered Office: Level 1 / 8 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Legend Mining Limited published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:49:03 UTC

