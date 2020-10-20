Legend Mining : Assay Results from RKDD021 & 2 New DHTEM Conductors, Mawson
21 October 2020
ASX Announcement
Assay Results from RKDD021 and Two New DHTEM Conductors at Mawson
Assays received for heavy disseminated, net-textured, and semi-massive sulphide in RKDD021
9.3m @ 0.34% Ni, 0.21% Cu, 0.03% Co from 132.2m - 141.5m Incl. 1.5m @ 0.79% Ni, 0.48% Cu, and 0.07% Co from 140.0m
15.35m @ 0.51% Ni, 0.28% Cu, 0.05% Co from 219.1m - 234.45m Incl. 1.9m @ 0.99% Ni, 0.43% Cu, 0.08% Co from 219.1m
DHTEM identifies 25,000-70,000S off hole conductor from RKDD025
DHTEM identifies 6,000-15,000S off hole conductor from RKDD026
Legend Mining Limited (Legend) is pleased to provide assay results from diamond drillhole RKDD021, as reported to the ASX 14 August 2020, and details of two promising off hole conductors from diamond drillholes RKDD025 and RKDD026 at the Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia (see Figure 2). The results are discussed in detail in the body of this announcement.
Legend Managing Director Mr Mark Wilson said: "These assay results are within our expectations from visual field observations of the nickel-copper sulphides in this hole. The importance of these sulphides is the pointer to something bigger, better, and close by, which subsequently was intersected in hole 023 and reported to ASX on 8 September. The assays from hole 023 are awaited.
"The nature (size, strength and location) of the off hole conductors from holes 025 and 026 makes them compelling drill targets and they will be tested with the next diamond holes drilled. The conductor from hole 025 is interpreted to be more sulphide below hole 023, while the conductor from hole 026 is a new target some 200m north-west of hole 023."
Net-TexturedNi-Cu Sulphide mineralisation from RKDD021 from 140.0-141.5m, NQ2,
Grading 0.79% Ni, 0.48% Cu, and 0.07% Co
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
Assay Results
Assay results have been received from diamond drillhole RKDD021 at Mawson (see Figure 1, Table 1, Table 2, Appendix 1, and Appendix 2). Diamond drillhole RKDD021 was designed to test a strong 12,000-14,000S off hole conductor identified from RC drillhole RKRC013. As reported to the ASX 14 August 2020, the hole intersected two intervals of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation across two intrusive packages separated by a metasedimentary unit. The upper mineralised interval totalled 9.3m of heavy disseminated to net-texturedNi-Cu sulphides in an olivine websterite/olivine gabbronorite host from 132.2m - 141.5m downhole. The lower mineralised interval totalled 15.35m of semi-massive,net-textured, and heavy disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides in an olivine gabbronorite host from 219.1m - 234.45m downhole. The assay results received for the mineralised intervals are listed below in Table 1. The tenor of the nickel and copper sulphide reports in-line with the visual assessment of the mineralised intervals, suggesting the semi-massive mineralisation intersected is remobilised and proximal to source.
Figure 1: Mawson Diamond Drillhole Locations
Table 1: Mawson Diamond Drillhole Assay Results
Hole
From
To
Int
Ni%
Cu%
Co%
Sulphide Type
RKDD021
132.2
141.5
9.3
0.34
0.21
0.03
Heavy disseminated, net-
textured
Incl.
140.0
141.5
1.5
0.79
0.48
0.07
Net-textured
RKDD021
219.1
234.45
15.35
0.51
0.28
0.05
Heavy disseminated, Net-
textured, semi-massive
Incl.
219.1
221.0
1.9
0.99
0.43
0.08
Semi-massive, heavy
disseminated, Net-textured
See Appendix 1 for Summary of Sulphide Mode, Type and Percentage
Table 2: Mawson Drillhole Details
Hole
MGA94-East
MGA94-North
RL
Azimuth
Dip
Total Depth
RKRC013
638,783
6,598,600
202
270
-80
316.0m
RKDD021
638,605
6,598,630
202
090
-60
483.2m
RKDD023
638,580
6,598,655
202
088
-58.5
399.8m
RKDD025
638,583
6,598,655
200
088
-50
297.0m
RKDD026
638,405
6,598,680
200
090
-50
449.9m
GDA94 Zone 51.
DHTEM Results
DHTEM has been completed and subsequent modelling received for RKDD025 and RKDD026 (see Figure 1 and Table 3). DHTEM in RKDD025 identified a very strong 25,000-70,000S off hole response, interpreted to be the extension of massive sulphide below RKDD025 and RKDD023. This is a highly encouraging development, as thickening of sulphide in the vertical extent below these diamond holes fits well with the current structural model.
DHTEM in RKDD026 identified a moderate to strong 6,000-15,000S off hole response of encouraging dimensions. This target is ~200m north-west of the massive Ni-Cu sulphide zone identified in RKDD023.
Both DHTEM conductors are highly ranked targets and are scheduled for drill testing sequentially post completion of the current drillhole.
