Legend Mining : Assay Results from RKDD021 & 2 New DHTEM Conductors, Mawson

ASX:LEG 21 October 2020 ASX Announcement

Assay Results from RKDD021 and Two New DHTEM Conductors at Mawson

Assays received for heavy disseminated, net-textured, and semi-massive sulphide in RKDD021

9.3m @ 0.34% Ni, 0.21% Cu, 0.03% Co from 132.2m - 141.5m Incl. 1.5m @ 0.79% Ni, 0.48% Cu, and 0.07% Co from 140.0m 15.35m @ 0.51% Ni, 0.28% Cu, 0.05% Co from 219.1m - 234.45m Incl. 1.9m @ 0.99% Ni, 0.43% Cu, 0.08% Co from 219.1m

DHTEM identifies 25,000-70,000S off hole conductor from RKDD025

25,000-70,000S off hole conductor from RKDD025 DHTEM identifies 6,000-15,000S off hole conductor from RKDD026

Legend Mining Limited (Legend) is pleased to provide assay results from diamond drillhole RKDD021, as reported to the ASX 14 August 2020, and details of two promising off hole conductors from diamond drillholes RKDD025 and RKDD026 at the Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia (see Figure 2). The results are discussed in detail in the body of this announcement.

Legend Managing Director Mr Mark Wilson said: "These assay results are within our expectations from visual field observations of the nickel-copper sulphides in this hole. The importance of these sulphides is the pointer to something bigger, better, and close by, which subsequently was intersected in hole 023 and reported to ASX on 8 September. The assays from hole 023 are awaited.

"The nature (size, strength and location) of the off hole conductors from holes 025 and 026 makes them compelling drill targets and they will be tested with the next diamond holes drilled. The conductor from hole 025 is interpreted to be more sulphide below hole 023, while the conductor from hole 026 is a new target some 200m north-west of hole 023."

Net-TexturedNi-Cu Sulphide mineralisation from RKDD021 from 140.0-141.5m, NQ2,

Grading 0.79% Ni, 0.48% Cu, and 0.07% Co

P a g e 1

Registered Office: Level 1 / 8 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005, Australia