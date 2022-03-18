Homepage Equities Australia Australian Stock Exchange Legend Mining Limited News Summary LEG AU000000LEG9 LEGEND MINING LIMITED (LEG) Add to my list Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 03/17 11:01:06 pm EDT 0.074 AUD -1.33% Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Legend Mining : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

The Board of Legend Mining Limited ("Board") is committed to ensuring that the Company's obligations and responsibilities to its various stakeholders are fulfilled through its corporate governance practices. The directors of the Company ("Directors", being either "Non-Executive Directors" or Executive Directors") undertake to perform their duties with honesty, integrity, care and due diligence, to act in good faith in the best interests of the Company in a manner that reflects the highest standards of corporate governance. The Company's Board is committed to a high standard of corporate governance practices, ensuring that the Company complies with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), ASX Listing Rules, the Company's Constitution and other applicable laws and regulations. In January 2020, the Board considered and approved amendments to the Company's Corporate Governance and Policies Manual in line with the 4th edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations, being the latest edition published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council and in line with best practice. The updated Corporate Governance and Policies Manual has been up on the Company's website since the March quarter of 2020. The Company's updated Corporate Governance and Policies Manual was reviewed and was further updated in both February 2021 and March 2022. Corporate Governance Compliance The Company has followed the 4th edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations ("Principles and Recommendations") where the Board has considered the recommendations to be an appropriate benchmark for its corporate governance practices. Where, after due consideration, the Company's corporate governance practices depart from a recommendation, the Board has offered full disclosure and reason for adoption of its own practice, in compliance with the "if not, why not" regime. This statement was approved by the Board on 16 March 2022. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2022 (CONT'D) only Principle ASX Recommendation Conform Disclosure (Y/N) Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight 1.1 A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter Y The Board Charter details the functions and responsibilities of the Board and setting out: management, including matters reserved for the Board. The Board Charter is a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and included in the Corporate Governance and Policies Manual section on the Company's website. management; and use b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. 1.2 A listed entity should: Y The full Board undertakes the duties that fall to the nomination committee under a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a the Company's Nomination Committee Charter, which is included in the person, or putting forward to security holders a Corporate Governance and Policies Manual section on the Company's website. candidate for election as a director; and The role of the Nomination Committee is to identify and recommend candidates b) provide security holders with all material information in to fill casual vacancies and to determine the appropriateness of director its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not nominees for election to the Board. The Nomination Committee Charter to elect or re-elect a Director. requires the Board to make appropriate background checks prior to personalr recommending a candidate for election or re-election as a director. The Board must identify and recommend candidates only after considering the necessary and desirable competencies of new Board members to ensure the appropriate mix of skills and experience and after an assessment of how the candidate can contribute to the strategic direction of the Company All material information relevant to whether or not to elect or re-elect a director is provided to the Company's shareholders as part of the Notice of Meeting and explanatory memorandum for the relevant meeting of shareholders which addresses the election or re-election of a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each Y The Remuneration Committee Charter, which is included in the Corporate Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their Governance and Policies Manual section on the Company's website, requires appointment. the Company to have a written agreement with each Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their engagement. Each Non-Executive Director has signed a letter of appointment. Each Executive Director has signed an executive service agreement. r personal use only Principle ASX Recommendation Conform Disclosure (Y/N) 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be Y The Company Secretary is accountable to the Board, through the Chairman, accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all on all governance matters and reports directly to the Chairman as the matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. representative of the Board. The Company Secretary has primary responsibility for ensuring that the Board processes and procedures run efficiently and effectively. Details are contained in Clause 4 of the Board Charter which is included in the Corporate Governance and Policies Manual section on the Company's website. 1.5 A listed entity should: N The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which is included in the Corporate (a) have and disclose a diversity policy; Governance and Policies Manual section on the Company's website. The Company recognises that a diverse and talented workforce is a competitive (b) through its board or a committee of the board set advantage and encourages a culture that embraces diversity. measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in The Company does not think that it is appropriate to state measurable the composition of its board, senior executives and objectives for achieving gender diversity due to its size and stage of workforce generally; and development. (c) disclose in relation to each reporting period: The proportion of women employees in the whole organisation is ~20% (1) the measurable objectives set for that period to (excluding directors). There is currently one woman in senior executive positions. There are currently achieve gender diversity; no women on the Board. (2) the entity's progress towards achieving those The Company was not in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of objectives; and the reporting period. (3) either: (A) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period. Principle ASX Recommendation Conform Disclosure only (Y/N) 1.6 A listed entity should: Y The Board Charter, which is included in the Corporate Governance and Policies a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating Manual section on the Company's website, details the process for evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and the Board, its Committees and individual Directors. The assessment process which may be used by the Board is that each director completes a questionnaire individual directors; and relating to the role, composition, procedures, practices and behaviour of the b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a Board and its members. An independent third party consultant may be used to performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting facilitate the assessment. period in accordance with that process. The last Board performance review was undertaken March 2022. 1.7 A listed entity should: Formal performance evaluation of staff members is undertaken by the use a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating Y Managing Director on an annual basis. Staff performance reviews were the performance of its senior executives; and undertaken for the 2021 calendar year. b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a Y The senior executives of the Company are both Board members, with performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting performance evaluation procedures noted in section 1.6 above. period in accordance with that process. Principle 2: Structure the board to add value 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: The Company does not currently have a nomination committee. The Board has a) Have a nomination committee which: N decided that at this time no efficiencies will be achieved by establishing a 1) Has at least three members, a majority of whom are separate nomination committee. The Board carries out the duties that would personalr otherwise be undertaken by the nomination committee, in accordance with the independent directors; and Nomination Committee Charter, which is included in the Corporate Governance 2) Is chaired by an independent director, and Policies Manual section on the Company's website. The Board intends to And disclose: reconsider the requirement for, and benefits of, a separate nomination 3) The charter of the committee; committee as the Company's operations grow and evolve. As a matter of practice, potential candidates for the office of Director are 4) The members of the committee; and assessed to ensure they possess the relevant skills, experience, personal 5) As at the end of each reporting period, the number attributes and capability to devote the necessary time and commitment to the of times the committee met throughout the period role in order to discharge duties both responsibly and effectively. and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or Y b) If it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix Y Refer Appendix A - Skills Matrix. setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. Principle ASX Recommendation Conform Disclosure only (Y/N) 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: Y As at 31 December 2021 the Board consisted of: a) The names of the directors considered by the board to Name Role Independent Date appointed be independent; Michael Non-Executive Yes February 2003 b) If a director has an interest, position, association or Atkins Chairman relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 (Factors Mark Managing Director No May 2005 relevant to addressing the independence of a director) Wilson but the board is of the opinion that it does not Oliver Executive Director No August 2020 compromise the independence of the director, the Kiddie nature of the interest, position, association or use relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and c) The length of service of each director. 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be N There are three Directors on the Board, two of whom (Mark Wilson and Oliver independent. Kiddie) are executives and therefore not independent. Michael Atkins considers himself to be an independent director as he is not part of the management team and regards himself as being free of any relationship (other than that of shareholder of the Company) that could materially interfere personalr with the independent exercise of his judgement. Given all the circumstances attendant upon the Company (including its objectives, the nature and extent of its actual and proposed operations, its capital base and other resources, the costs associated with a board comprised of more than the current number and the need for a board comprised of persons with a blend and diversity of traits, skills, gender, experience, expertise, entrepreneurialism, innovation, tenacity, vision and dedication in order to enliven the prospects of creating value for shareholders) it is thought by the Board that to appoint further directors (whose perceived independence is beyond doubt) or to procure the departure of one of the existing directors is unnecessary. 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an Y Michael Atkins, who was appointed as Chairman in February 2003, is an independent director, and in particular, should not be the independent Non-Executive Director. He does not perform the role of CEO of same person as the CEO of the entity. the Company (which position is currently held by Mark Wilson). This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

