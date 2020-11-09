Log in
LEGEND MINING LIMITED

LEGEND MINING LIMITED

(LEG)
Legend Mining : Noosa Mining Conference Online presentation

11/09/2020

ASX:LEG

November 2020

Investor Presentation

Mawson - A progressive developing story

ASX: LEG

DISCLOSURE

This is not a disclosure document. Any material used in this presentation is a summary of selected data, and any investor in Legend Mining Limited should refer to all Legend Mining Limited ASX releases and statutory reports before considering to invest in the company.

Any forward looking information in this presentation has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions that may prove not to be correct. Neither Legend Mining Limited, nor its officers, employees and advisors make or give any representation, warranty or guarantee in relation to this presentation.

Legend Mining Limited reserves the right to update, amend or supplement the Information in this presentation at any time in its absolute discretion without incurring any obligation to do so.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Oliver Kiddie, a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of Legend Mining Limited.

Mr Kiddie has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code).

Mr Kiddie consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Important Notice

This Presentation does not constitute an offer to acquire or sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Presentation does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale to any U.S. person or in the United States or any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, tender offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and neither such securities nor any interest or participation therein may not be offered, or sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to any U.S. person absent registration or an available exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933.

2

CONTENTS

  1. Nickel Market Commentary
  2. About Legend

Investment Case

Rockford Project Location

Mawson

- A Progressive Developing Story

Rockford Project Activities 2020

3. Summary

" T h e F e r t i l e F r a s e r R a n g e "

3

NICKEL MARKET COMMENTARY - ABOUT NICKEL

Source: Kitco Oct 2020

Source: Macquarie Commodities Strategy, July 2020

Nickel Prices and Inventory

  • 12 months ago deficits likely - now surplus (Covid-19 damaged near term demand)
  • SS > 70% primary Ni demand (recent SS price weakness)
  • Role of Indonesia critical to medium term market outlook - ongoing China investment
  • Focus 2025 out - sky is the limit for EV use (Ni chemistries remaining key technology)
  • Flows into 5 year Discovery to Production
  • Positive profile for Legend

" N e a r t e r m n i c ke l p r i c e s d e f y t h e f u n d a m e n t a l s - r e c e n t c o r r e c t i o n "

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Legend Mining Limited published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:52:01 UTC
