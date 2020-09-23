Log in
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC.

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(LPS)
Legend Power : Fortune 100 Global Corporation Partners with Legend to Enhance Energy Services Offering Two New York Schools to Improve ESG Scores with SmartGATE

09/23/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Vancouver, B.C., Canada - September 23, 2020 - Legend Power® Systems (TSX-V: LPS) a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced the U.S. energy services division ('ESCO') of a premier international Fortune 100 corporation has purchased two SmartGATE platforms for a New York school district customer. Partnering with the largest energy service company performance contractor in the U.S., is an important milestone as it establishes significant new sales channels and revenue streams for Legend Power.

'After years of investment, we are pleased to announce our first partnership with a leading ESCO,' said Legend Power CEO, Randy Buchamer. 'With over 300 units now deployed across North America, delivering financial as well as operational benefits to our customers, it was only a matter of time before ESCOs discovered the value of and opportunity in SmartGATE. We anticipate this to be the first of many relationships with U.S. ESCOs which will provide Legend with low cost / high leverage geographic reach and strong presence in key U.S. regions. Legend gets instant access to decades long, trusted relationships in an expanded set of market verticals with little or no marketing, sales or infrastructure costs. I am excited about the opportunity these partnerships can bring which should quickly help us scale the business in existing as well as new regions.'

The ESCO market in the U.S. is a US$15 billion a year business that bundles energy conservation measures for large public entities such as government organizations and others. SmartGATE is a patented, unique and differentiated offering, which provides our new partner a significant competitive advantage. These advantages include enhanced energy savings performance, electrical systems reliability and power quality management capabilities which boost our ESCO partner's value proposition and delivers it more sales wins.

About SmartGATE
SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution, which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction and financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including damaged tenant experience.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.
Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO
+ 1 604 671 9522
svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking information', including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Legend Power Systems Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:39:09 UTC
