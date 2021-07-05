Log in
    LPS   CA5249372080

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(LPS)
  Report
Legend Power : reg; Extends Capital Markets Advisory Contract and Grants Incentive Stock Options

07/05/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
Vancouver, B.C., Canada - July 2, 2021 - Legend Power® Systems (TSX-V: LPS and OTCQB: LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced that it has granted stock options to acquire up to a total of 300,000 common shares to a director and an officer. The stock options are exercisable for a five-year term, expiring on July 2, 2026, at a price of $0.75 per common share. The options are subject to vesting provisions, with one-sixth vesting six months from the date of grant, and one-sixth vesting and becoming exercisable every six months thereafter. The stock options are non-transferable.

The Company also announces that it has renewed its agreement with Sophic Capital Inc. ('Sophic') to act as its Investor Relations firm. Sophic will be paid $7,000 per month for a term of 12 months and has been granted 300,000 stock options at a price of $0.75 per share. The stock options are subject to vesting provisions, with 25% vesting three months from the date of grant and 25% vesting every three months thereafter. The options are exercisable until 5:00 PM (ET) on the earlier of (i) ninety days after termination of the agreement or (ii) June 30, 2024, being the date that is three years from the date the agreement was signed by the Company. Sophic currently holds 749,500 Common Shares and 500,000 stock options in the capital of the Company.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE™ is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income, and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking information', including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Legend Power Systems Inc. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 03:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
