    LPS   CA5249372080

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(LPS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Texas cold snap arrives as industry says natgas industry is ready

01/20/2022 | 01:41pm EST
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Temperatures in Texas plunged on Thursday, a day after the state's natural gas regulator said the sector made "significant progress" winterizing facilities to supply fuel during extreme weather that last year caused widespread blackouts.

To avoid a repeat of last February's energy emergencies after power plants and gas pipes froze, state agencies have imposed several weatherization and other rules to ensure that power and gas supplies keep flowing on the coldest days.

High temperatures in Midland in the Permian will only reach 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 Celsius) on Thursday, the coldest day of this winter so far, before rising to 49 on Friday, according to AccuWeather forecasts. That compares with a normal high of 61 F at this time of year.

That cold snap in West Texas and across much of the rest of the country put U.S. gas production on track to drop to its lowest since September due to freezing wells in Texas and other producing basins, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv.

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), which oversees the state's gas industry, said in a release on Wednesday that about 98% of the facilities its inspectors visited since the end of last summer were already winterized.

The agency said "It’s very important to understand that daily gas production can fluctuate from hour to hour due to a variety of reasons," including extreme weather, but noted that most gas supplies remain available most of the time.

“Based on what our inspectors have observed, gas producers and pipeline operators have taken necessary actions to ensure gas will continue to flow this winter to people’s homes and power plants,” said Ted Wooten, RRC Director of Critical Infrastructure.

RRC inspectors visited over 3,800 gas facilities, including nearly 22,000 oil and gas wells and more than 350 pipelines.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. -1.67% 0.295 Delayed Quote.-15.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 88.72 Delayed Quote.13.65%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.12% 172.1135 Delayed Quote.3.08%
WTI 1.18% 86 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 11,0 M 8,83 M 8,83 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 28,2 M 28,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Legend Power Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,30 CAD
Average target price 0,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 183%
Managers and Directors
Randy Glen Buchamer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Florence Tan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Cosimo la Porta Chairman
Michael James Atkinson Independent Director
David D. Guebert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC.-15.49%28
ABB LTD-2.58%73 994
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-4.56%35 298
KONE OYJ-5.36%35 072
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-5.56%27 240
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-8.19%12 437