  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Legendary Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8195   KYG5450S1131

LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED

(8195)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:18 2023-01-17 am EST
1.330 HKD    0.00%
12:31pBond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
RE
12:34aAnalysis-Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
RE
01/13Legendary Group Limited Appoints Dr. Tang Sing Hing Kenny as a Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman reports 69% drop in quarterly revenues

01/17/2023 | 12:32pm EST
STORY: Goldman Sachs reported a staggering 69 percent drop in fourth-quarter profits on Tuesday... the legendary Wall Street firm struggling amid a slowdown in dealmaking and slumping wealth-management business.

Goldman's quarterly profit was $1.19 billion, far short of analysts' estimates of nearly five-and-a-half billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

One analyst, Octavio Marenzi, put it bluntly: "Widely expected to be awful, Goldman Sachs' Q4 results were even more miserable than anticipated."

Wall Street banks are making deep cuts to their workforce and streamlining their operations as dealmaking activity, their major source of revenue, stalls on worries over a weakening global economy and rising interest rates.

Goldman's investment banking fees fell 48% in the latest quarter, while revenue from its asset and wealth management unit dropped 27% due to lower revenue from equity and debt investments.

Last week, a source told Reuters the bank would lay off 3,000 employees in an attempt to rein in costs.


© Reuters 2023
01/13Legendary Group Limited Appoints Dr. Tang Sing Hing Kenny as a Non-Executive Director
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2022 27,2 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net Debt 2022 6,27 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 524 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Yu Sum Yuen Chairman
Kim Fai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Kwan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Pan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Lap Jin Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED1.53%67
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED11.88%5 888
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.25%4 846
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.37%1 679
AFYA LIMITED-6.91%1 308
JIANGSU CHUANZHIBOKE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.13%993