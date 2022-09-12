Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Legendary Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8195   KYG5450S1131

LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED

(8195)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-09 am EDT
1.130 HKD    0.00%
02:43pLegendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris
RE
08/12Legendary Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/03Legendary Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Legendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris

09/12/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: American photographer William Klein is seen covering the 2001 French tennis open at Roland Garros st..

PARIS (Reuters) - Legendary street and fashion photographer William Klein has died in Paris, aged 96, his son said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Monday.

Klein, a New York-born American who made his reputation shooting scenes of urban life in the world's biggest cities, studied painting with Fernand Leger but found fame as a photographer.

"Klein is one of those legendary photographers who made his own rules, like Man Ray," said Alain Genestar, head of French photography magazine Polka.

Klein, who won global recognition with his fashion photos for Vogue, was also a painter, graphic designer and documentary filmmaker with an ironic and sometimes acerbic look at his subjects, who always looked directly into his lens.

"People always look at the camera in his pictures, because he believed that people's eyes do not lie," Genestar said.

Klein lived most of his adult life in Paris, where his quirky photographs were adored by the 1960s avant-garde art world on the Left Bank.

He married a French woman and lived for decades in the same apartment by the Jardin du Luxembourg, but in a 2014 interview with The Guardian he said he never felt French.

"I'm at home with the French. Hanging out with Americans, for me, that sucks," he was quoted as saying.

"As a kid, I wanted to be part of the Lost Generation who came to France. Hang out at the Coupole with Picasso and Giacometti," he told the paper.

The New York International Center of Photography (ICP), where an retrospective on his work ended on Monday, said Klein's output had been prodigious, "from his wildly inventive photographic studies of New York, Rome, Moscow and Tokyo to bold and witty fashion photographs".

He also made celebrity portraits, documentary films about Muhammad Ali and Little Richard as well as fiction films about the beauty industry, imperialism and consumer culture, ICP said.

"Few have transformed as many fields of art and culture as William Klein," the exhibition's curator David Campany wrote on ICP's announcement of the exhibition.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Geert De Clercq


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2022 27,2 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net Debt 2022 6,27 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 405 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 76,9%
Managers and Directors
Yu Sum Yuen Chairman
Chi Ho Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Fai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Kwan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Pan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED-13.08%52
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-18.73%5 358
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.62%4 016
AFYA LIMITED-10.69%1 262
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-31.78%1 107
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.92%948