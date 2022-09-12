Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Legendary Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8195   KYG5450S1131

LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED

(8195)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-09 am EDT
1.130 HKD    0.00%
05:24pMexican drug lord who was jailed for killing U.S. agent granted house arrest
RE
02:43pLegendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris
RE
08/12Legendary Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexican drug lord who was jailed for killing U.S. agent granted house arrest

09/12/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The 76-year-old Mexican drug lord Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo has been granted house arrest after three decades in jail by a district judge, prosecutors said on Monday.

A legendary figure in the drug world and co-founder of the Guadelajara cartel, Felix Gallardo was a pioneer in trafficking large shipments of cocaine to the United States in alliance with the deceased Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The former police officer was jailed in 1989 for the murder of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

Felix Gallardo, who has recently spent time in hospital and is reportedly in poor health, is expected to move to house arrest as early as Tuesday, according to media reports.

The federal prosecutors office told Reuters they had challenged the decision.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico was not immediately available for comment.

The news comes after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last year he was open to releasing Felix Gallardo on the basis of old age and poor health.

"I do not want anyone to suffer. I do not want anyone to be in jail," Lopez Obrador said at the time, adding that prosecutors would review the case.

The leftist president has also previously backed the release of thousands of inmates who are elderly, victims of torture or suffered from health problems, as well as those who committed non-serious crimes.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Díaz and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED
05:24pMexican drug lord who was jailed for killing U.S. agent granted house arrest
RE
02:43pLegendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris
RE
08/12Legendary Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/03Legendary Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/14Legendary Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Legendary Group Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Legendary Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2021Legendary Group Limited Announces the Resignation of Lau Chun Kavan as Executive Direct..
CI
2021Legendary Group Limited Announces Appointment of Company Secretary and Authorised Repre..
CI
2021L & A International Holdings Limited has Changed its Name to Legendary Group Limited
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2022 27,2 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net Debt 2022 6,27 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 405 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Legendary Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Sum Yuen Chairman
Chi Ho Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Fai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Kwan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Pan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED-13.08%52
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-18.73%5 358
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.62%4 016
AFYA LIMITED-10.69%1 262
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-31.78%1 107
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.92%948