Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund : BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Annual Report

Fund overview
Q. What is the Fund's investment strategy?
A. The Fund seeks to provide current income as a p rimary objective. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in global fixed income securities. These may include, but are not limited to, sovereign debt of developed and emerging market countries, U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities ("MBS" ) and currency exposure. The Fund may manage its currency exposure through the use of futures, forwards and other derivative instruments, for hedging and investment p urposes. The Fund's specific investments will shift as the Fund rotates among countries, credits and currencies to find the most attractive values over time. Under normal market conditions, no more than 55% of the Fund's managed assets may be rated below investment grade (common ly known as "high yield" or "junk" bonds) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, that we determined to be of compa rable quality; provided however, t hat the quality of a security will be based on the highest rating it receives. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund's managed assets will be invested in non-U.S. countries or currencie s. The Fund may use leverage to enhance current income.
In making investment decisions on behalf of the Fund, we apply a top-down, macro driven investment process and invest where we believe opportunities exist with respect to interest rate levels and currency valuations. We consider secular trends, political a nd monetary conditions and business cycle risks when making investment decisions. We also take into account the relative risk and return characteristics of prospective investments when determining how to achieve desired exposures.
Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine Global"), the Fund's subadviser, is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management of the Fund. Brandywin e Global uses an active, team-based approach to manage i ts fixed income portfolios . The investment professionals at Brandywine Global who are primarily responsible for development of investment strategy, day-to-day portfolio management and oversight and coordination of the Fund are David F. Hoffman, CFA, Jack P. McIntyre, CFA, Anujeet Sareen, CFA, Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA a nd Tracy Chen, CFA, CAIA.
Q. What were the overall market conditions for the Fund's reporting period?
A. The economy and financial markets were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for much of the twelve-month reporting period ended October 31, 2021. Looking at the U.S. economy fourth quarter 2020 annualized gross domestic product ("GDP") growth was 4.3%. The Commerce Department then reported that first and second quarter 2021 annualized GDP growth was 6.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Finally, t he initial estimate for third quarter GDP growth was 2.0%.
The Federal Reserve Board (the "Fed") maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance during the reporting period, keeping the federal funds rate in a range between 0.00% and 0.25% and maintaining its monthly bond purchases. However, t he central bank