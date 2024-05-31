Closed-end funds

We offer breadth and depth of closed-end fund investment strategies to help meet the needs of our individual and institutional clients. Our funds offer investors the potential for attractive distributions, active professional management and the convenience of an exchange-traded security.

Experienced management by industry leaders

The Franklin Templeton closed-end funds are managed by our specialist investment managers, all of whom are supported by teams of experienced traders and analysts.

Strategies to help meet your investment needs

Trading NAV

Uses

Distribution Inception

Fund Name

Symbol Symbol Exchange Management

Primary Investment(s)1

Leverage2 Frequency

Date

Equity

Master Limited Partnerships

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream

CEM

XCEMX

NYSE

ClearBridge

Portfolio of energy-related master limited

Yes

Quarterly

6/25/10

Fund Inc.

Investments

partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream

CTR

XCTRX

NYSE

ClearBridge

Energy-related master limited partnerships

Yes

Quarterly

6/27/12

Total Return Fund Inc.

Investments

(MLPs) and midstream entities

ClearBridge Energy Midstream

EMO

XEMOX NYSE

ClearBridge

Energy midstream entities including

Yes

Quarterly

6/10/11

Opportunity Fund Inc.

Investments

entities structured as both partnerships

and corporations

Small-Cap

Royce Global Value Trust

RGT

XRGTX

NYSE

Royce

Small-cap stocks of domestic and foreign

Yes

Quarterly

10/17/13

Investment

companies, selected using a value approach

Partners

Royce Micro-Cap Trust

RMT

XOTCX

NYSE

Royce

Common stocks of micro-cap companies,

Yes

Quarterly

12/14/93

Investment

selected using a value approach

Partners

Royce Value Trust

RVT

XRVTX

NYSE

Royce

Common stocks and convertible securities of

Yes

Quarterly

11/26/86

Investment

small-capitalization companies, selected using

Partners

a disciplined value approach

Emerging Markets Equity

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc.

TDF

XTDFX

NYSE

Templeton

Portfolio seeking long-term capital appreciation

No

Semi-

9/20/94

by investing at least 45% of its total assets in

annually

equity securities of "China companies"

Templeton Emerging

EMF

XEMFX

NYSE

Templeton

Portfolio seeking long-term capital appreciation

Yes

Annually

2/26/87

Markets Fund

by investing, under normal market conditions,

at least 80% of its net assets in emerging

country equity securities

Flexible Allocation

LMP Capital and Income

SCD

XSCDX

NYSE

ClearBridge

A broad range of equity and fixed income

Yes

Monthly

2/24/04

Fund Inc.

Investments/

securities of both US and foreign issuers,

Western

including up to 25% of its total assets in energy

Asset

master limited partnerships (MLPs)

Franklin Universal Trust

FT

XFUTX

NYSE

Franklin

Portfolio focused on high yield bonds and utility

Yes

Monthly

9/23/88

stocks, selected using a fundamental approach

Consider a fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The most recent shareholder report for each Fund, which contains this and other information about the Funds, can be viewed at www.franklintempleton.com.

Not FDIC Insured  |  May Lose Value  |  No Bank Guarantee

Fixed Income

Municipal Fixed Income

Western Asset Municipal

MHF

XMHFX NYSE

Western

Intermediate- and long-term municipal

No

Monthly

11/28/88

High Income Fund Inc.

Asset

debt securities

Western Asset Managed

MMU

XMMUX NYSE

Western

Municipal obligations rated investment grade

Yes

Monthly

6/26/92

Municipals Fund Inc.

Asset

at the time of investment

Western Asset Intermediate

SBI

XSBIX

NYSE

Western

Investment-grade municipal securities that

Yes

Monthly

3/2/92

Muni Fund Inc.

Asset

have a dollar-weighted average effective

maturity of between three and 10 years

Putnam Managed Municipal

PMM

XPMMX NYSE

Putnam

Portfolio invests in a diversified collection of

Yes

Monthly

2/24/89

Income Trust

tax-exempt municipal securities

Putnam Municipal

PMO

XPMOX

NYSE

Putnam

Portfolio invests primarily in a levered portfolio

Yes

Monthly

5/28/93

Opportunities Trust

of municipal bonds

Taxable Fixed-Income

Investment-Grade Credit Funds

Western Asset Investment Grade

IGI

XIGIX

NYSE

Western

Investment-grade corporate fixed income

No

Monthly

6/26/09

Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Asset

securities of varying maturities

Limited-term structure that will liquidate on

or about December 2, 2024

Western Asset Investment Grade

PAI

XPAIX

NYSE

Western

Debt securities rated within the four highest

No

Monthly

3/22/73

Income Fund Inc.

Asset

grades, including government securities, bank

debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash

equivalents

Western Asset Premier

WEA

XWEAX NYSE

Western

Diversified portfolio of investment-grade bonds

Yes

Monthly

3/28/02

Bond Fund

Asset

Putnam Master Intermediate

PIM

XPIMX

NYSE

Putnam

Portfolio invests in fixed income securities

No

Monthly

4/29/88

Income Trust

within the US investment grade, high yield and

international sectors

US Mortgage Funds

Western Asset Mortgage

DMO

XDMOX NYSE

Western

Provides a leveraged portfolio, consisting

Yes

Monthly

2/24/10

Opportunity Fund Inc.

Asset

primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-

backed securities (RMBS), commercial

mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and

mortgage whole loans

High-Yield Funds

Western Asset High Income

HIO

XHIOX

NYSE

Western

High-yield corporate bonds, debentures

No

Monthly

11/16/93

Opportunity Fund Inc.

Asset

and notes

Western Asset High Income

HIX

XHGIX

NYSE

Western

High-yield debt securities issued by US and

Yes

Monthly

5/28/98

Fund II Inc.

Asset

foreign corporations and governments

Western Asset High Yield

HYI

XHYIX

NYSE

Western

High-yield corporate bonds

No

Monthly

10/27/10

Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Asset

Limited-term structure that will liquidate on

or about September 30, 2025

Global Income Funds

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global

BWG

XBWGX NYSE

Brandywine

Global fixed-income securities, including

Yes

Monthly

3/28/12

Income Opportunities Fund Inc.

Global

sovereign debt of developed and emerging

market countries, US and non-US corporate

debt, mortgage-backed securities and

currency exposure

Western Asset Global High

EHI

XEHIX

NYSE

Western

Global portfolio of investment-grade, below-

Yes

Monthly

7/28/03

Income Fund Inc.

Asset

investment-grade and emerging market fixed

income securities

Western Asset Global Corporate

GDO

XGDOX NYSE

Western

US and foreign investment-grade corporate

Yes

Monthly

11/24/09

Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Asset

fixed-income securities of varying maturities

Limited-term structure that will liquidate on

or about December 2, 2024

Putnam Premier Income Trust

PPT

XPPTX

NYSE

Putnam

Portfolio seeks high current income by investing

No

Monthly

2/29/88

in a wide variety of fixed income securities

globally such as US government, high yield and

international fixed income securities

Fixed Income (cont'd)

Emerging Markets Debt Funds

Western Asset Emerging Markets

EMD

XEMDX

NYSE

Western

Debt securities of emerging market issuers

Yes

Monthly

12/1/03

Debt Fund Inc.

Asset

Templeton Emerging Markets

TEI

XTEIX

NYSE

Templeton

Portfolio investing at least 80% of its net assets

Yes

Monthly

9/23/93

Income Fund

in income-producing securities of sovereign or

sovereign-related entities and private sector

companies in emerging market countries

Inflation-Linked Bond

Western Asset Inflation-Linked

WIW

XWIWX

NYSE

Western

Portfolio investing at least 80% in inflation-

Yes

Monthly

2/25/04

Opportunities & Income Fund

Asset

linked securities, with the ability to invest up to

20% in other securities and instruments

Western Asset Inflation-Linked

WIA

XWIAX

NYSE

Western

Portfolio of at least 80% inflation-linked

Yes

Monthly

9/26/03

Income Fund

Asset

securities, primarily US treasury inflation

protected securities "TIPS," with the ability

to invest up to 20% in other securities and

instruments

Limited Duration

Franklin Limited Duration

FTF

XFTFX

NYSE

Franklin

Provides a portfolio consisting primarily of

Yes

Monthly

8/27/03

Income Trust

high yield corporate bonds, floating rate

corporate loans and mortgage- and other

asset-backed securities

Multi-Sector Income

Western Asset Diversified

WDI

XWDIX

NYSE

Western

Invests in a wide range of fixed income

Yes

Monthly

6/24/21

Income Fund

Asset

securities including high yield, bank loans,

mortgage- and other asset backed securities

Limited-term structure that will liquidate on or

about June 24, 2033*

*Within 6-18 months of the liquidation date the Board may approve a tender offer for 100% of the shares outstanding. If, upon expiration of the tender offer, the Fund has in excess of $200 million aggregate net assets the Board may remove the Fund's termination date.

The closed-end funds are not sold or distributed by Franklin Distributors, LLC, Putnam Retail Management LP, Royce Fund Services, LLC, or any Franklin Templeton affiliated companies. Unlike open-endfunds, shares are not continually offered. Like other public companies, closed-endfunds have a one-timeinitial public offering, and once their shares are first issued, are generally bought and sold through non-affiliatedbroker/dealers and trade on nationally recognized stock exchanges. Share prices will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than your original investment. Shares of exchange-traded closed-endfunds may trade at a discount or premium to their original offering price, and often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Net asset value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. Market price, which is determined by supply and demand, is the price at which an investor purchases or sells a fund. Investment return, market price and net asset value will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. The Funds are subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of principal invested.

US treasury inflation protected securities ("TIPS") are bonds that receive a fixed, stated rate of return, but they also increase their principal by the changes in the CPI-U (the non-seasonally adjusted US city average of the all-item consumer price index for all urban consumers, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics). TIPS, like other inflation-linked securities are negatively effected by periods of deflation.

  1. For more complete information on the Funds, including complete descriptions of investment strategies, objectives, and risks, please visit www.ftcef.com, www.putnam.com or www.roycefunds.com.
  2. Funds that do not use leverage may use certain management techniques or invest in securities that have the economic effects of leverage, which can increase the risk and volatility of the Fund.

RISK: All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. Fixed income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities falls. Low-rated,high-yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity and possibility of default. Asset- backed, mortgage-backed or mortgage-related securities are subject to prepayment and extension risks. Derivative instruments can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on performance. Leverage increases the volatility of investment returns and subjects investments to magnified losses and a decline in value. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. Liquidity risk exists when securities or other investments become more difficult to sell, or are unable to be sold, at the price at which they have been valued. Non-diversifiedportfolios may invest in a relatively small number of issuers, which may negatively impact the performance and result in greater fluctuation in value. Small-, mid- and micro-cap stocks involve greater risks and volatility than large-capstocks. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change. Investments in energy- related master limited partnerships and midstream entities are subject to risks of declines in energy and commodity prices, decreases in energy demand, adverse weather conditions, natural or other disasters, changes in government regulation, and changes in tax laws. An investor may be subject to the federal Alternative Minimum Tax, and state and local taxes may apply. Commodity-related investments are subject to additional risks such as commodity index volatility, investor speculation, interest rates, weather, tax and regulatory developments. Active management does not ensure gains or protect against market declines. For certain funds the manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated.

Royce & Associates, LP primarily conducts its business under the name Royce Investment Partners.

Any information, statement or opinion set forth herein is general in nature, is not directed to or based on the financial situation or needs of any particular investor, and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice, forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or a recommendation with respect to any particular security or investment strategy or type of retirement account. Investors seeking financial advice regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies should consult their financial professional.

© 2024 Franklin Distributors, LLC, Putnam Retail Management LP and Royce Fund Services, LLC. Members FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Putnam Investments and all other entities mentioned are Franklin Templeton companies.

