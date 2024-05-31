Closed-end funds
Product guide
We offer breadth and depth of closed-end fund investment strategies to help meet the needs of our individual and institutional clients. Our funds offer investors the potential for attractive distributions, active professional management and the convenience of an exchange-traded security.
Experienced management by industry leaders
The Franklin Templeton closed-end funds are managed by our specialist investment managers, all of whom are supported by teams of experienced traders and analysts.
Strategies to help meet your investment needs
Trading NAV
Uses
Distribution Inception
Fund Name
Symbol Symbol Exchange Management
Primary Investment(s)1
Leverage2 Frequency
Date
Equity
Master Limited Partnerships
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream
CEM
XCEMX
NYSE
ClearBridge
Portfolio of energy-related master limited
Yes
Quarterly
6/25/10
Fund Inc.
Investments
partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream
CTR
XCTRX
NYSE
ClearBridge
Energy-related master limited partnerships
Yes
Quarterly
6/27/12
Total Return Fund Inc.
Investments
(MLPs) and midstream entities
ClearBridge Energy Midstream
EMO
XEMOX NYSE
ClearBridge
Energy midstream entities including
Yes
Quarterly
6/10/11
Opportunity Fund Inc.
Investments
entities structured as both partnerships
and corporations
Small-Cap
Royce Global Value Trust
RGT
XRGTX
NYSE
Royce
Small-cap stocks of domestic and foreign
Yes
Quarterly
10/17/13
Investment
companies, selected using a value approach
Partners
Royce Micro-Cap Trust
RMT
XOTCX
NYSE
Royce
Common stocks of micro-cap companies,
Yes
Quarterly
12/14/93
Investment
selected using a value approach
Partners
Royce Value Trust
RVT
XRVTX
NYSE
Royce
Common stocks and convertible securities of
Yes
Quarterly
11/26/86
Investment
small-capitalization companies, selected using
Partners
a disciplined value approach
Emerging Markets Equity
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc.
TDF
XTDFX
NYSE
Templeton
Portfolio seeking long-term capital appreciation
No
Semi-
9/20/94
by investing at least 45% of its total assets in
annually
equity securities of "China companies"
Templeton Emerging
EMF
XEMFX
NYSE
Templeton
Portfolio seeking long-term capital appreciation
Yes
Annually
2/26/87
Markets Fund
by investing, under normal market conditions,
at least 80% of its net assets in emerging
country equity securities
Flexible Allocation
LMP Capital and Income
SCD
XSCDX
NYSE
ClearBridge
A broad range of equity and fixed income
Yes
Monthly
2/24/04
Fund Inc.
Investments/
securities of both US and foreign issuers,
Western
including up to 25% of its total assets in energy
Asset
master limited partnerships (MLPs)
Franklin Universal Trust
FT
XFUTX
NYSE
Franklin
Portfolio focused on high yield bonds and utility
Yes
Monthly
9/23/88
stocks, selected using a fundamental approach
Consider a fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The most recent shareholder report for each Fund, which contains this and other information about the Funds, can be viewed at www.franklintempleton.com.
Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee
Fixed Income
Municipal Fixed Income
Western Asset Municipal
MHF
XMHFX NYSE
Western
Intermediate- and long-term municipal
No
Monthly
11/28/88
High Income Fund Inc.
Asset
debt securities
Western Asset Managed
MMU
XMMUX NYSE
Western
Municipal obligations rated investment grade
Yes
Monthly
6/26/92
Municipals Fund Inc.
Asset
at the time of investment
Western Asset Intermediate
SBI
XSBIX
NYSE
Western
Investment-grade municipal securities that
Yes
Monthly
3/2/92
Muni Fund Inc.
Asset
have a dollar-weighted average effective
maturity of between three and 10 years
Putnam Managed Municipal
PMM
XPMMX NYSE
Putnam
Portfolio invests in a diversified collection of
Yes
Monthly
2/24/89
Income Trust
tax-exempt municipal securities
Putnam Municipal
PMO
XPMOX
NYSE
Putnam
Portfolio invests primarily in a levered portfolio
Yes
Monthly
5/28/93
Opportunities Trust
of municipal bonds
Taxable Fixed-Income
Investment-Grade Credit Funds
Western Asset Investment Grade
IGI
XIGIX
NYSE
Western
Investment-grade corporate fixed income
No
Monthly
6/26/09
Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Asset
securities of varying maturities
Limited-term structure that will liquidate on
• or about December 2, 2024
Western Asset Investment Grade
PAI
XPAIX
NYSE
Western
Debt securities rated within the four highest
No
Monthly
3/22/73
Income Fund Inc.
Asset
grades, including government securities, bank
debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash
equivalents
Western Asset Premier
WEA
XWEAX NYSE
Western
Diversified portfolio of investment-grade bonds
Yes
Monthly
3/28/02
Bond Fund
Asset
Putnam Master Intermediate
PIM
XPIMX
NYSE
Putnam
Portfolio invests in fixed income securities
No
Monthly
4/29/88
Income Trust
within the US investment grade, high yield and
international sectors
US Mortgage Funds
Western Asset Mortgage
DMO
XDMOX NYSE
Western
Provides a leveraged portfolio, consisting
Yes
Monthly
2/24/10
Opportunity Fund Inc.
Asset
primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-
backed securities (RMBS), commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and
mortgage whole loans
High-Yield Funds
Western Asset High Income
HIO
XHIOX
NYSE
Western
High-yield corporate bonds, debentures
No
Monthly
11/16/93
Opportunity Fund Inc.
Asset
and notes
Western Asset High Income
HIX
XHGIX
NYSE
Western
High-yield debt securities issued by US and
Yes
Monthly
5/28/98
Fund II Inc.
Asset
foreign corporations and governments
Western Asset High Yield
HYI
XHYIX
NYSE
Western
High-yield corporate bonds
No
Monthly
10/27/10
Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Asset
Limited-term structure that will liquidate on
• or about September 30, 2025
Global Income Funds
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global
BWG
XBWGX NYSE
Brandywine
Global fixed-income securities, including
Yes
Monthly
3/28/12
Income Opportunities Fund Inc.
Global
sovereign debt of developed and emerging
market countries, US and non-US corporate
debt, mortgage-backed securities and
currency exposure
Western Asset Global High
EHI
XEHIX
NYSE
Western
Global portfolio of investment-grade, below-
Yes
Monthly
7/28/03
Income Fund Inc.
Asset
investment-grade and emerging market fixed
income securities
Western Asset Global Corporate
GDO
XGDOX NYSE
Western
US and foreign investment-grade corporate
Yes
Monthly
11/24/09
Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Asset
fixed-income securities of varying maturities
Limited-term structure that will liquidate on
• or about December 2, 2024
Putnam Premier Income Trust
PPT
XPPTX
NYSE
Putnam
Portfolio seeks high current income by investing
No
Monthly
2/29/88
in a wide variety of fixed income securities
globally such as US government, high yield and
international fixed income securities
Fixed Income (cont'd)
Emerging Markets Debt Funds
Western Asset Emerging Markets
EMD
XEMDX
NYSE
Western
Debt securities of emerging market issuers
Yes
Monthly
12/1/03
Debt Fund Inc.
Asset
Templeton Emerging Markets
TEI
XTEIX
NYSE
Templeton
Portfolio investing at least 80% of its net assets
Yes
Monthly
9/23/93
Income Fund
in income-producing securities of sovereign or
sovereign-related entities and private sector
companies in emerging market countries
Inflation-Linked Bond
Western Asset Inflation-Linked
WIW
XWIWX
NYSE
Western
Portfolio investing at least 80% in inflation-
Yes
Monthly
2/25/04
Opportunities & Income Fund
Asset
linked securities, with the ability to invest up to
20% in other securities and instruments
Western Asset Inflation-Linked
WIA
XWIAX
NYSE
Western
Portfolio of at least 80% inflation-linked
Yes
Monthly
9/26/03
Income Fund
Asset
securities, primarily US treasury inflation
protected securities "TIPS," with the ability
to invest up to 20% in other securities and
instruments
Limited Duration
Franklin Limited Duration
FTF
XFTFX
NYSE
Franklin
Provides a portfolio consisting primarily of
Yes
Monthly
8/27/03
Income Trust
high yield corporate bonds, floating rate
corporate loans and mortgage- and other
asset-backed securities
Multi-Sector Income
Western Asset Diversified
WDI
XWDIX
NYSE
Western
Invests in a wide range of fixed income
Yes
Monthly
6/24/21
Income Fund
Asset
securities including high yield, bank loans,
mortgage- and other asset backed securities
•
Limited-term structure that will liquidate on or
about June 24, 2033*
*Within 6-18 months of the liquidation date the Board may approve a tender offer for 100% of the shares outstanding. If, upon expiration of the tender offer, the Fund has in excess of $200 million aggregate net assets the Board may remove the Fund's termination date.
The closed-end funds are not sold or distributed by Franklin Distributors, LLC, Putnam Retail Management LP, Royce Fund Services, LLC, or any Franklin Templeton affiliated companies. Unlike open-endfunds, shares are not continually offered. Like other public companies, closed-endfunds have a one-timeinitial public offering, and once their shares are first issued, are generally bought and sold through non-affiliatedbroker/dealers and trade on nationally recognized stock exchanges. Share prices will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than your original investment. Shares of exchange-traded closed-endfunds may trade at a discount or premium to their original offering price, and often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Net asset value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. Market price, which is determined by supply and demand, is the price at which an investor purchases or sells a fund. Investment return, market price and net asset value will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. The Funds are subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of principal invested.
US treasury inflation protected securities ("TIPS") are bonds that receive a fixed, stated rate of return, but they also increase their principal by the changes in the CPI-U (the non-seasonally adjusted US city average of the all-item consumer price index for all urban consumers, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics). TIPS, like other inflation-linked securities are negatively effected by periods of deflation.
- For more complete information on the Funds, including complete descriptions of investment strategies, objectives, and risks, please visit www.ftcef.com, www.putnam.com or www.roycefunds.com.
- Funds that do not use leverage may use certain management techniques or invest in securities that have the economic effects of leverage, which can increase the risk and volatility of the Fund.
RISK: All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. Fixed income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities falls. Low-rated,high-yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity and possibility of default. Asset- backed, mortgage-backed or mortgage-related securities are subject to prepayment and extension risks. Derivative instruments can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on performance. Leverage increases the volatility of investment returns and subjects investments to magnified losses and a decline in value. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. Liquidity risk exists when securities or other investments become more difficult to sell, or are unable to be sold, at the price at which they have been valued. Non-diversifiedportfolios may invest in a relatively small number of issuers, which may negatively impact the performance and result in greater fluctuation in value. Small-, mid- and micro-cap stocks involve greater risks and volatility than large-capstocks. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change. Investments in energy- related master limited partnerships and midstream entities are subject to risks of declines in energy and commodity prices, decreases in energy demand, adverse weather conditions, natural or other disasters, changes in government regulation, and changes in tax laws. An investor may be subject to the federal Alternative Minimum Tax, and state and local taxes may apply. Commodity-related investments are subject to additional risks such as commodity index volatility, investor speculation, interest rates, weather, tax and regulatory developments. Active management does not ensure gains or protect against market declines. For certain funds the manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated.
Royce & Associates, LP primarily conducts its business under the name Royce Investment Partners.
Any information, statement or opinion set forth herein is general in nature, is not directed to or based on the financial situation or needs of any particular investor, and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice, forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or a recommendation with respect to any particular security or investment strategy or type of retirement account. Investors seeking financial advice regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies should consult their financial professional.
