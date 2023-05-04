Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   US5246601075

LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:05 2023-05-04 am EDT
32.01 USD   -0.74%
10:20aLeggett & platt announces 4.5% dividend increase
PR
05/02Transcript : Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
05/01Leggett & Platt's Q1 Earnings, Sales Decline; Reiterates 2023 Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES 4.5% DIVIDEND INCREASE

05/04/2023 | 10:20am EDT
CARTHAGE, Mo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Increased second quarter dividend by $.02, or 4.5%, to $.46 per share
  • Indicated dividend yield is 5.7%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 52 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.46 per share for the second quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.5% versus the dividend declared in the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.84 per share, the yield is 5.7%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $32.25 per share. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 140-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. 

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations
Kolina A. Talbert, Manager of Investor Relations

Leggett & Platt logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-4-5-dividend-increase-301816188.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt


© PRNewswire 2023
