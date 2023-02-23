Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   US5246601075

LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:53 2023-02-23 pm EST
34.67 USD   +1.90%
02:42pLeggett & platt announces quarterly dividend of $.44
PR
02/08Piper Sandler Adjusts Leggett & Platt Price Target to $21 From $24, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
02/07Transcript : Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.44

02/23/2023 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

  • First quarter dividend is $.44 per share, an increase of 4.8% versus 1Q 2022
  • Indicated dividend yield is 5.2%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 51 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.44 per share for the first quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.8% versus the first quarter of 2022.  The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.76 per share, the yield is 5.2%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $34.02 per share.  Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 51 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 140-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. 

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Leggett & Platt logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-44-301754876.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED
02:42pLeggett & platt announces quarterly dividend of $.44
PR
02/08Piper Sandler Adjusts Leggett & Platt Price Target to $21 From $24, Maintains Underweig..
MT
02/07Transcript : Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 20..
CI
02/06Leggett & Platt's Q4 Earnings, Sales Decline; Issues 2023 Outlook
MT
02/06Leggett & Platt Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
02/06Tranche Update on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Febr..
CI
02/06Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/06Leggett & Platt Guides For 2023 EPS of $1.50-$1.90 on Sales of $4.8-$5.2 Billion, vs CI..
MT
02/06Earnings Flash (LEG) LEGGETT & PLATT Posts Q4 EPS $0.39, vs. Street Est of $0.48
MT
02/06Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED
More recommendations