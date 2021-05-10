Log in
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED

Leggett & Platt Incorporated : Company Update May 2021

05/10/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
Company Update

May 2021

LEG (NYSE)

www.leggett.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking." These statements are identified either by their context or by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecasted," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "guidance" or the like and include sales and growth, volume growth, EPS, EBIT, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, tax rate, diluted shares, operating cash, capital expenditures, dividends and yield, debt repayments, net earnings, return on invested capital, raw material related price increases, currency benefit, fixed cost savings, EBIT margins, metal margins, stock repurchases, TSR, acquisition spending, and uses of cash. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision. We do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual future events or results. Any forward-looking statement reflects only the beliefs of Leggett at the time the statement is made. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the adverse impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic upon (i) the demand for our products, (ii) our manufacturing facilities' ability to remain fully operational, obtain necessary raw materials and parts, maintain appropriate labor levels and ship finished products to customers, (iii) operating costs related to benefits for our terminated employees, (iv) our ability to collect receivables in accordance with their terms, (v) impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, (vi) restructuring and related charges, and (vii) access to the commercial paper market or borrowing under our credit facility; our ability to comply with restrictive financial covenants; changes in our capital needs, market conditions, disruption to our rod mill, our ability to manage working capital, antidumping duties, cybersecurity breaches, or customer losses; price and product competition; cost and availability of raw materials and labor, fuel and energy costs, climate change regulations, ESG risks, foreign currency fluctuation, cash repatriation, sale of real estate gains, privacy laws, litigation risks, and other risk factors in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Market and Industry Data

Unless we indicate otherwise, we base the information concerning our markets/industry contained herein on our general knowledge of and expectations concerning those markets/industry, on data from various industry analyses, on our internal research, and on adjustments and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable. However, we have not independently verified data from market/industry analyses and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

2

Leggett Distinctives

Strong balance sheet and cash flow

Disciplined use of cash

~3% dividend yield; 50 consecutive annual increases Leader in most markets; few large competitors

Opportunities for long-termgrowth

Internal initiatives + market growth + acquisitions Large addressable markets

Management has "skin in the game"

Significant stock owners; forego comp in exchange for shares Incentive comp aligned with TSR focus

3

Our Markets

Macro Market Exposure

Product Mix

Automotive

(based on 2021 estimated net trade sales)

20%

Automotive

18%

Consumer

Commercial/

Durables

Aerospace

60%

2%

Industrial

20%

Hydraulic Cylinders

Bedding

2%

48%

Work Furniture

5%

Geographic Split

(based on production)

Home Furniture

Mexico Others

8%

Canada 5%

2%

6%

China

Flooring & Textiles

17%

10%

Europe

10%

U.S.

67%

4

% of 2021e net trade sales

Specialized

Bedding

22%

Segments

48%Furniture,

Flooring & Textile

30%

Bedding Products

Bedding

Mattress springs

Private-label finished mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows

Specialty bedding foams Foundations

Wire

Drawn steel wire Steel rod

Adjustable Bed

Adjustable beds

Machinery

Quilting & sewing machinery for bedding mfg.

Mattress packaging and glue-drying equipment

Specialized Products

Automotive

Auto seat support & lumbar systems

Motors, actuators & cables

Aerospace

Tubing

Tube assemblies Flexible joints

Hydraulic Cylinders

Hydraulic cylinders primarily for material handling, transportation & construction equipment

Furniture, Flooring &

Textile Products

Home Furniture

Recliner mechanisms

Seating and sofa sleeper components

Work Furniture

Chair controls, bases, frames Private-label finished seating

Flooring & Textiles

Flooring underlayment Textile converting

Geo components

5

Slide intentionally bank

6

Long Term

Value Creation

TSR in Top Third of S&P 500

SOURCES

Revenue

Margin

Dividend

Stock

Growth

Improvement

Yield

Buybacks

Target:

Target:

Payout target:

With available cash

6-9% annually

11.5-12.5%

~50% of earnings

Total Shareholder Return = (∆ Stock Price + Dividends) / Initial Price

8

Growth Framework

1

2

3

6-9%

Increasing

Expanding

Identifying

Average Annual

Content

Addressable

Strategic

and New

Markets

Acquisitions

Revenue Growth

Programs

Organic + Acquisition

9

U.S. Bedding Market Overview

Finished Mattresses &

$8B

$1B

$1B

Foundations at Wholesale

APPROXIMATE

Addressable Market

MARKET SIZE

~$10B

SEGMENT

MATTRESSES

ADJUSTABLE

STATIC

FOUNDATIONS

FOUNDATIONS

COMPETITORS

Innerspring maker-users and foam component suppliers

Importers of innersprings, finished mattresses

and adjustable foundations

Private-label mattress manufacturers,

primarily all foam

Source: ISPA; Furniture Today; internal analysis

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leggett & Platt Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 18:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 908 M - -
Net income 2021 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 7 663 M 7 663 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,2%
