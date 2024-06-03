Company Update

June 2024

LEG (NYSE)

www.leggett.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Market and Industry Data

2

Leggett at a Glance

A diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products

Strong competitive positions with broad customer base

Solid operating cash flow

Healthy balance sheet

Engaged management team

Few large competitors

Large addressable markets

Long history of strong cash generation to support investment in our business and shareholder returns

Priority on investment grade credit rating

Long-term leverage target of 2.0x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Deep company knowledge and understanding of our diverse portfolio of businesses

Commitment to sustainability through our people, our products, and our processes

3

Diverse Portfolio

Product Mix

Geographic Split

(based on 2024 estimated net trade sales)

(based on production)

Mexico

Others

3%

5%

Automotive

Canada

20%

6%

Bedding

China

39%

10%

Aerospace

4%

Hydraulic Cylinders

5%

Work Furniture

Europe

U.S.

61%

6%

15%

Home Furniture

6%

Flooring & Textiles

20%

4

Segments

Bedding Products

39% of 2024e net trade sales

Components

  • Mattress springs
  • Specialty bedding foams
  • Semi-finishedmattresses
  • Drawn steel wire
  • Steel rod

Finished Products

  • Private label compressed mattresses
  • Mattress toppers and pillows
  • Adjustable beds
  • Foundations

Specialized Products

29% of 2024e net trade sales

Automotive

  • Auto seat support and lumbar systems
  • Motors, actuators, and cables

Aerospace

  • Tubing
  • Tube assemblies
  • Flexible joints

Hydraulic Cylinders

  • Hydraulic cylinders primarily for material handling, transportation, and heavy construction equipment

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

32% of 2024e net trade sales

Home Furniture

  • Recliner mechanisms
  • Seating and sofa sleeper components

Work Furniture

  • Chair controls, bases, frames
  • Private label finished seating

Flooring Products

  • Carpet cushion
  • Hard surface underlayment

Textile Products

o Textile converting o Geo components

5

Macro Market Exposure

Automotive

20%

Consumer

Durables

Key Economic Indicators

o Total housing turnover

  • Combination of new and existing home sales

o Consumer confidence

Commercial/

Industrial

25%

55%

• "Large ticket" purchases are deferrable

o Consumer discretionary spending

o Interest rate levels

o Employment levels

6

1Q24 Overview

Sales $1.1B

Adj.1 EBIT

Adj. 1

EBIT Margin

$64M

5.8%

Adj. 1 EBITDA

Adj. 1

EBITDA Margin

$97M

8.8%

Cash from Operations

($6M)

  • Adjusted to exclude $11m ($.06/share) of restructuring costs, $8m ($.05/share) gain on sales of real estate, and $2m ($.01/share) gain on net insurance proceeds

7

2024 Guidance

Issued 4/30/24 and not updated since

  • Sales: $4.35-$4.65 billion; down 2% to down 8% versus 2023
    • Volume is expected to be down low to mid-single digits
    • Volume at the midpoint:
    • Down high single digits in Bedding Products Segment
    • Up low single digits in Specialized Products Segment
    • Down low single digits in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Segment
  • Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact combined expected to reduce sales low single digits
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.05-$1.35
    • Adjusted to exclude $.20-$.25 per share of restructuring costs
    • Adjusted to exclude $.10-$.15 per share gain from sales of real estate, consisting of idle real estate and real estate exited from restructuring plan initiatives
  • Impliedadjusted EBIT margin of 6.4%-7.2%
  • Operating cash $300-$350 million (vs prior guidance of $325-$375 million)

Decrease due to less benefit from working capital than previously expected

8

Strategic Priorities

Balance Sheet

Strength

Margin

Improvement

Long-Term

Profitable

Growth

Maintaining long-held financial strength Refreshed capital allocation strategy

Optimizing operations and G&A cost structure Executing on restructuring plan

Positioning for profitable growth opportunities in Bedding, Automotive, and Geo Components

Our actions will allow us to navigate the challenging near-term environment and position us for long -term success.

9

Balance

Sheet

Strength

Strengthening Our Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Debt and Liquidity

o Committed to investment grade credit rating

o Proactively amended agreement for existing revolving credit facility in March to increase leverage ratio from 3.5x to 4.0x

  • $1.2 billion revolving credit facility in place
  • Expect to use commercial paper program to repay $300 million of 3.8%, 10-year notes maturing in November

Cash Flow

o Long history of strong cash generation

o Resilient cash flow in economic downturns o Focus on managing working capital

10

Balance

Sheet

Strength

Refreshed Capital Allocation Strategy

A focused on

Near Term Focus: Upholding long-held balance sheet strength and continuing to invest in our businesses Targeting long-term ratio of 2.0x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

ORGANIC GROWTH

Investing in our businesses for the future

STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS

Primarily opportunities complementing our existing portfolio of businesses

SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

Dividends

Opportunistic share repurchases

11

Margin Sources of Improved Profitability

Improvement

Key Drivers:

Targeted Efforts:

Essential Cornerstones:

Successful execution of restructuring plan

Improving operational efficiency across our businesses Demand improvement in residential end markets

Cost recovery beyond raw materials

Closely managing corporate costs

Maintaining pricing discipline

Product Innovation

Portfolio Management

Growth in Attractive Markets

Continuous Improvement

12

Margin

Improvement

Restructuring Plan

Announced January 16, 2024

  • Implementing a Restructuring Plan to improveprofitability and better align with the markets we serve
  • Key initiatives primarily related to the Bedding Products segment
    • Continuing to reshape product and commercial strategy
    • Optimizing manufacturing and distribution footprint
  • Smaller actions within the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment
    • Aligning capacity with regional demand
    • Driving operating efficiencies

13

Improvement Bedding Products Restructuring Initiatives

Margin

FOOTPRINT:

Higher output manufacturing locations with sufficient capacity to

meet customer needs

Aligning capacity with anticipated future market demand

More efficient, regional distribution network

From 50 to ~30-35 facilities

PRODUCTS:

Innovative, higher-value content and additional product solutions

Components to private label finished goods

Leveraging specialty foam and innerspring technologies

Enabling profitable growth via expanded product capabilities, increased content

Reducing costs

Creating value for customers and shareholders

14

Margin

Improvement

Restructuring Initiatives Are Underway and On Track

Bedding Products

Home Furniture

Flooring Products

Closed four small U.S. Spring

Closed one plant and shifted

Closed one production line and

distribution facilities

production to remaining

transferred manufacturing to

Shifted manufacturing from

facilities

other locations

three U.S. Spring facilities to

Engineering team relocating to

Redeploying equipment from

remaining operations

nearby location

closed line to another facility

Closed one small Specialty

Property expected to be listed

Foam plant

for sale by Q3 2024

Currently downsizing

innerspring operations in China

Two additional Specialty Foam

consolidations underway

Preparing to list five properties

for sale

15

Margin

Improvement

Restructuring Plan - Expected Financial Impact

$ 0-$50

~$100

$60-$80

million

million

million

Annual EBIT Benefit

Annual Sales

Cash from Real

Reduction

Estate

  • EBIT benefit driven by optimized Bedding footprint
    • Expect to begin realizing in the second half of 2024
    • Expect to see full benefit on an annualized run-rate basis by late 2025
  • Sales reduction primarily related to geographic changes within Bedding
  • Real estate sales of property associated with initiatives expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2025
    • Proceeds expected to primarily be used for debt reduction

16

Margin

Improvement

Restructuring Plan - Expected Costs

o Majority of cash costs anticipated to be incurred in 2024

  • Expect $20-$25 million of restructuring and restructuring-related costs in first half of 2024; approximately half in cash costs
    • $11 million of costs incurred in 1Q24; $6 million cash and $5 million non-cash costs

2024

2025

Total

Cash Costs

$25-$30

$5-$10

$30-$40

Non-Cash Costs

15-20

20-25

35-45

Total Costs

$40-$50

$25-$35

$65-$85

17

Growth

Attractive End Markets

Long-Term

Profitable

Large

addressable

Opportunities for

markets

Strong

content gains

competitive

positions

PRODUCT

• Automotive

DIFFERENTIATION

• Textiles

• Aerospace

• Bedding

Products

Hydraulic

• Flooring

• Home Furniture

Cylinders

Products

• Work Furniture

CRITICAL

OPERATIONAL

EFFICIENCY

COMPONENTS

LEVERAGE

GDP+

Few large

long-term

growth

competitors

Broad customer

base

18

Long-Term Bedding Innovation

Profitable

Growth

Long-Term

Profitable

Growth

The foam that changed everything

Breathable, cooling, durable.

Super Strong Specialty Foam

Combination Pocket

19

Automotive Innovation

Comfort and Wellness for All Market Segments

Mid-Class Luxury Massage

Harmonic Massage

Advanced/Vibration Massage

Modularityand Lightweight for Sustainability

CP5 Lumbar Support

Modular SMA Valve

Powered Actuation for Convenience

BLDC Motors

Smart Latch Actuator

Power Liftgate Actuator

20

