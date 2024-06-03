Company Update
June 2024
LEG (NYSE)
www.leggett.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" such as restructuring plan impacts, including higher output manufacturing locations, aligning capacity with future market demand, a more efficient, regional distribution network, a reduction of facilities from 50 to ~30-35, amount and timing of annual EBIT benefit, amount of annual sales reduction, amount and timing of cash from real estate sales, number and timing of properties to be listed for sale, per share impact from restructuring costs, per share gains from real estate sales, amount and timing of cash and non-cash restructuring and restructuring related costs, meaningful profitability improvement, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBIT margin, sales, volume for Company and per segment, raw material-related price decreases, currency impacts, operating cash, and net trade sales. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the current beliefs and expectations of Leggett at the time the statement is made. Because forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the preliminary nature of estimates related to the Restructuring Plan, and possibility that estimates may change as the Company's analysis develops; our ability to timely implement the Restructuring Plan to positively impact our financial condition and results of operations; our ability to timely dispose of real estate pursuant to the Restructuring Plan and obtain expected proceeds; impact of the Restructuring Plan on the Company's employees', customers' and vendors' relationships; inability to achieve expected benefits of the Restructuring Plan; adverse impact caused by: global inflationary and deflationary impacts; macroeconomic impacts; demand for our products and our customers' products; growth rates in industries in which we participate and opportunities in those industries; our manufacturing facilities' ability to obtain necessary raw materials and parts, maintain appropriate labor levels and ship finished products to customers; impairment of goodwill and long- lived assets; restructuring and restructuring-related costs in addition to the Restructuring Plan; our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our credit facility, including compliance with restrictive covenants; adverse impact from supply chain shortages and disruptions; our ability to manage working capital; increases or decreases in our capital needs; our ability to collect receivables; market conditions; price and product competition; cost and availability of raw materials due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise; labor and energy costs; whether we will continue to pay cash dividends on our common stock; cash repatriation from foreign accounts; our ability to pass along raw material cost increases through increased selling prices; conflict between China and Taiwan; our ability to maintain profit margins if customers change the quantity or mix of our products; political risks; changing tax rates; increased trade costs; risks related to operating in foreign countries; cybersecurity incidents; customer bankruptcies, losses and insolvencies; disruption to our steel rod mill, other operations and supply chains because of severe weather-related events, natural disaster, fire, explosion, terrorism, pandemic, governmental action, or otherwise; ability to develop innovative products; foreign currency fluctuation; amount of share repurchases; imposition or continuation of anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy; climate change compliance costs and regulatory, market, technological and reputational impacts; our ESG obligations; litigation risks; and risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC.
Market and Industry Data
Unless we indicate otherwise, we base the information concerning our markets/industry contained herein on our general knowledge of and expectations concerning those markets/industry, on data from various industry analyses, on our internal research, and on adjustments and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable. However, we have not independently verified data from market/industry analyses and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.
2
Leggett at a Glance
A diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products
Strong competitive positions with broad customer base
Solid operating cash flow
Healthy balance sheet
Engaged management team
Few large competitors
Large addressable markets
Long history of strong cash generation to support investment in our business and shareholder returns
Priority on investment grade credit rating
Long-term leverage target of 2.0x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
Deep company knowledge and understanding of our diverse portfolio of businesses
Commitment to sustainability through our people, our products, and our processes
3
Diverse Portfolio
Product Mix
Geographic Split
(based on 2024 estimated net trade sales)
(based on production)
Mexico
Others
3%
5%
Automotive
Canada
20%
6%
Bedding
China
39%
10%
Aerospace
4%
Hydraulic Cylinders
5%
Work Furniture
Europe
U.S.
61%
6%
15%
Home Furniture
6%
Flooring & Textiles
20%
4
Segments
Bedding Products
39% of 2024e net trade sales
Components
- Mattress springs
- Specialty bedding foams
- Semi-finishedmattresses
- Drawn steel wire
- Steel rod
Finished Products
- Private label compressed mattresses
- Mattress toppers and pillows
- Adjustable beds
- Foundations
Specialized Products
29% of 2024e net trade sales
Automotive
- Auto seat support and lumbar systems
- Motors, actuators, and cables
Aerospace
- Tubing
- Tube assemblies
- Flexible joints
Hydraulic Cylinders
- Hydraulic cylinders primarily for material handling, transportation, and heavy construction equipment
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
32% of 2024e net trade sales
Home Furniture
- Recliner mechanisms
- Seating and sofa sleeper components
Work Furniture
- Chair controls, bases, frames
- Private label finished seating
Flooring Products
- Carpet cushion
- Hard surface underlayment
Textile Products
o Textile converting o Geo components
5
Macro Market Exposure
Automotive
20%
Consumer
Durables
Key Economic Indicators
o Total housing turnover
- Combination of new and existing home sales
o Consumer confidence
Commercial/
Industrial
25%
55%
• "Large ticket" purchases are deferrable
o Consumer discretionary spending
o Interest rate levels
o Employment levels
6
1Q24 Overview
Sales $1.1B
Adj.1 EBIT
Adj. 1
EBIT Margin
$64M
5.8%
Adj. 1 EBITDA
Adj. 1
EBITDA Margin
$97M
8.8%
Cash from Operations
($6M)
- Adjusted to exclude $11m ($.06/share) of restructuring costs, $8m ($.05/share) gain on sales of real estate, and $2m ($.01/share) gain on net insurance proceeds
7
2024 Guidance
Issued 4/30/24 and not updated since
- Sales: $4.35-$4.65 billion; down 2% to down 8% versus 2023
- Volume is expected to be down low to mid-single digits
- Volume at the midpoint:
- Down high single digits in Bedding Products Segment
- Up low single digits in Specialized Products Segment
- Down low single digits in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Segment
- Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact combined expected to reduce sales low single digits
- Adjusted EPS: $1.05-$1.35
- Adjusted to exclude $.20-$.25 per share of restructuring costs
- Adjusted to exclude $.10-$.15 per share gain from sales of real estate, consisting of idle real estate and real estate exited from restructuring plan initiatives
- Impliedadjusted EBIT margin of 6.4%-7.2%
- Operating cash $300-$350 million (vs prior guidance of $325-$375 million)
•
Decrease due to less benefit from working capital than previously expected
8
Strategic Priorities
Balance Sheet
Strength
Margin
Improvement
Long-Term
Profitable
Growth
Maintaining long-held financial strength Refreshed capital allocation strategy
Optimizing operations and G&A cost structure Executing on restructuring plan
Positioning for profitable growth opportunities in Bedding, Automotive, and Geo Components
Our actions will allow us to navigate the challenging near-term environment and position us for long -term success.
9
Balance
Sheet
Strength
Strengthening Our Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Debt and Liquidity
o Committed to investment grade credit rating
o Proactively amended agreement for existing revolving credit facility in March to increase leverage ratio from 3.5x to 4.0x
- $1.2 billion revolving credit facility in place
- Expect to use commercial paper program to repay $300 million of 3.8%, 10-year notes maturing in November
Cash Flow
o Long history of strong cash generation
o Resilient cash flow in economic downturns o Focus on managing working capital
10
Balance
Sheet
Strength
Refreshed Capital Allocation Strategy
A focused on
Near Term Focus: Upholding long-held balance sheet strength and continuing to invest in our businesses Targeting long-term ratio of 2.0x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
ORGANIC GROWTH
Investing in our businesses for the future
STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS
Primarily opportunities complementing our existing portfolio of businesses
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Dividends
Opportunistic share repurchases
11
Margin Sources of Improved Profitability
Improvement
Key Drivers:
Targeted Efforts:
Essential Cornerstones:
Successful execution of restructuring plan
Improving operational efficiency across our businesses Demand improvement in residential end markets
Cost recovery beyond raw materials
Closely managing corporate costs
Maintaining pricing discipline
Product Innovation
Portfolio Management
Growth in Attractive Markets
Continuous Improvement
12
Margin
Improvement
Restructuring Plan
Announced January 16, 2024
- Implementing a Restructuring Plan to improveprofitability and better align with the markets we serve
- Key initiatives primarily related to the Bedding Products segment
- Continuing to reshape product and commercial strategy
- Optimizing manufacturing and distribution footprint
- Smaller actions within the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment
- Aligning capacity with regional demand
- Driving operating efficiencies
13
Improvement Bedding Products Restructuring Initiatives
Margin
FOOTPRINT:
Higher output manufacturing locations with sufficient capacity to
meet customer needs
Aligning capacity with anticipated future market demand
More efficient, regional distribution network
From 50 to ~30-35 facilities
PRODUCTS:
Innovative, higher-value content and additional product solutions
Components to private label finished goods
Leveraging specialty foam and innerspring technologies
Enabling profitable growth via expanded product capabilities, increased content
Reducing costs
Creating value for customers and shareholders
14
Margin
Improvement
Restructuring Initiatives Are Underway and On Track
Bedding Products
Home Furniture
Flooring Products
Closed four small U.S. Spring
Closed one plant and shifted
Closed one production line and
distribution facilities
production to remaining
transferred manufacturing to
Shifted manufacturing from
facilities
other locations
three U.S. Spring facilities to
Engineering team relocating to
Redeploying equipment from
remaining operations
nearby location
closed line to another facility
Closed one small Specialty
Property expected to be listed
Foam plant
for sale by Q3 2024
Currently downsizing
innerspring operations in China
Two additional Specialty Foam
consolidations underway
Preparing to list five properties
for sale
15
Margin
Improvement
Restructuring Plan - Expected Financial Impact
$ 0-$50
~$100
$60-$80
million
million
million
Annual EBIT Benefit
Annual Sales
Cash from Real
Reduction
Estate
- EBIT benefit driven by optimized Bedding footprint
- Expect to begin realizing in the second half of 2024
- Expect to see full benefit on an annualized run-rate basis by late 2025
- Sales reduction primarily related to geographic changes within Bedding
- Real estate sales of property associated with initiatives expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2025
- Proceeds expected to primarily be used for debt reduction
16
Margin
Improvement
Restructuring Plan - Expected Costs
o Majority of cash costs anticipated to be incurred in 2024
- Expect $20-$25 million of restructuring and restructuring-related costs in first half of 2024; approximately half in cash costs
- $11 million of costs incurred in 1Q24; $6 million cash and $5 million non-cash costs
2024
2025
Total
Cash Costs
$25-$30
$5-$10
$30-$40
Non-Cash Costs
15-20
20-25
35-45
Total Costs
$40-$50
$25-$35
$65-$85
17
Growth
Attractive End Markets
Long-Term
Profitable
Large
addressable
Opportunities for
markets
Strong
content gains
competitive
positions
PRODUCT
• Automotive
DIFFERENTIATION
• Textiles
• Aerospace
• Bedding
Products
•
Hydraulic
• Flooring
• Home Furniture
Cylinders
Products
• Work Furniture
CRITICAL
OPERATIONAL
EFFICIENCY
COMPONENTS
LEVERAGE
GDP+
Few large
long-term
growth
competitors
Broad customer
base
18
Long-Term Bedding Innovation
Profitable
Growth
Long-Term
Profitable
Growth
The foam that changed everything
Breathable, cooling, durable.
Super Strong Specialty Foam
Combination Pocket
19
Automotive Innovation
Comfort and Wellness for All Market Segments
Mid-Class Luxury Massage
Harmonic Massage
Advanced/Vibration Massage
Modularityand Lightweight for Sustainability
CP5 Lumbar Support
Modular SMA Valve
Powered Actuation for Convenience
BLDC Motors
Smart Latch Actuator
Power Liftgate Actuator
20
