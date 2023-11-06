COMPANY UPDATE

November 2023

LEG (NYSE)

LEGGETT DISTINCTIVES

Strong balance sheet and cash flow

Disciplined use of cash

52 years of consecutive annual dividend increases

Leader in most markets; few large competitors

Opportunities for long-termgrowth

Internal initiatives + market growth + acquisitions Large addressable markets

Management has "skin in the game"

Significant stock owners; forego comp in exchange for shares Incentive comp aligned with TSR focus

DIVERSE PORTFOLIO

Product Mix

Geographic Split

(based on 2023 estimated net trade sales)

(based on production)

Automotive

Mexico

Others

19%

3%

Canada 5%

5%

Bedding

Aerospace

China

10%

3%

42%

Hydraulic Cylinders

5%

Europe

12%

Work Furniture

U.S.

6%

65%

Home Furniture

6%

Flooring & Textiles

19%

SEGMENTS

Bedding Products

  • Mattress springs
  • Private label finished mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows
  • Specialty bedding foams
  • Foundations
  • Adjustable beds
  • Drawn steel wire
  • Steel rod
  • Quilting & sewing machinery for bedding mfg.
  • Mattress packaging and glue-drying equipment

Specialized Products

Automotive

Auto seat support & lumbar systems Motors, actuators & cables

Aerospace

Tubing

Tube assemblies Flexible joints

Hydraulic Cylinders

Hydraulic cylinders primarily for material handling, transportation & heavy construction equipment

% of 2023e net trade sales

Specialized

Bedding

27%

42%

Furniture, Flooring

& Textile

31%

Furniture, Flooring &

Textile Products

Home Furniture

Recliner mechanisms

Seating and sofa sleeper components

Work Furniture

Chair controls, bases, frames Private label finished seating

Flooring & Textiles

Flooring underlayment Textile converting

Geo components

MACRO MARKET EXPOSURE

Automotive

20%

Consumer

Commercial/ Durables

Industrial55% 25%

Key Economic Indicators

  • Consumer confidence
    • More crucial than home sales since majority (~2/3rds) of bedding/furniture purchases are replacement of existing product
    • "Large ticket" purchases are deferrable
  • Total housing turnover
    • Combination of new and existing home sales
  • Employment levels
  • Consumer discretionary spending
  • Interest rate levels

CURRENT TOPICS

3Q23 OVERVIEW

Sales $1.18B

Adj. 1

EBIT

Adj. EBIT margin

$86M

7.3%

Adj. 1

EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA margin

$131M

11.1%

Adj. 1

EPS

$.36

Cash from operations $144M

1 Adjusted to exclude $5m ($.03/share) gain on the sale of real estate

2023 GUIDANCE (ISSUED 10/30/23 AND NOT UPDATED SINCE)

  • Sales lowered to $4.7-$4.75 billion (vs. prior range of $4.75-$4.95 billion); down 8% to down 9% versus 2022
    • Guidance does not include impacts from the UAW strike beyond what we have experienced so far due to uncertainties around the duration and severity of the strike
    • Decrease is primarily from lower expected volume in our Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products and Bedding Products segments
    • Volume at the mid-point expected to be down mid-single digits:
      • Down high single digits in Bedding Products Segment
      • Up high single digits in Specialized Products Segment
      • Down low double digits in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Segment
    • Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact combined expected to reduce sales mid-single digits
    • Acquisitions completed in 2022 expected to add ~2% to sales
  • Adjusted1 EPS lowered to $1.35-$1.45 (vs. prior range of $1.45-$1.65)
    • Excludes ~$.07 per share gain from net insurance proceeds from tornado damage and gain on the sale of real estate of $.03 per share
  • Implied adjusted EBIT margin of 7.0%-7.3%

1 See slide 52 for non-GAAP reconciliations

2023 GUIDANCE (CONTINUED)

  • Depreciation and amortization ~$185 million (vs. ~$200 million)
  • Net interest expense ~$85 million
  • Tax rate ~24%
  • Operating cash $450-$500 million
  • Cap-ex$110-$130 million (vs. $100-$130 million)
  • Dividends ~$240 million
  • Diluted shares ~137 million
  • Minimal acquisitions and share repurchases

COMMODITY IMPACT

Steel

  • Main categories are scrap, rod, and flat-rolled
  • Impact from inflation/deflation
    • Typically pass through; lag is ~90 days
  • Change in metal margin (mkt price for rod - mkt price for scrap) also impacts earnings
    • Our scrap cost and rod pricing moves with the market; large swings could cause Bedding Products segment earnings volatility

Chemicals

  • Main types are TDI, MDI, and polyols
  • Impact from inflation/deflation
    Typically pass through; lag is ~30 days

ACTIONS WE ARE TAKING

Anticipating

Continuing our

Driving strong

Engaging with

focus on

and adapting

customers on

improving

cash

to market

new product

operational

management

changes

opportunities

efficiency

We are committed to maintaining our long-held financial strength and creating long-term value.

ENDURING

FUNDAMENTALS

CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

Cash Flow

  • Long history of strong cash generation
  • Resilient cash flow in economic downturns
  • Focus on optimizing working capital
  • Exceeded capital expenditures + dividends in 33 of last 34 years Expect to exceed again in 2023

Debt and Liquidity

  • Maintaining priority on investment grade credit rating
  • $1.2 billion revolving credit facility in place
  • Comfortably supports dividend funding
  • No significant maturities until November 2024

DISCIPLINED USE OF CASH

Fund organic growth

Pay dividends

Fund strategic acquisitions

Repurchase shares with available cash

DIVIDEND GROWTH

  • Committed to extending 52-year history of consecutive annual increases
  • Member of the Dividend Kings

200

175

150

125

100

75

50

25

0 2002

Annual Dividend (cents / share)

2007

2012

2017

2022

PROFITABLE GROWTH

Portfolio

Management

LargeStrategic

Addressable Acquisitions

Markets

Innovative Compelling Continuous

Products Market Improvement

Advantages

Total Shareholder Return

Revenue Growth

Target: 6-9% annually

• Increasing content and new programs

• Expanding addressable markets

• Identifying strategic acquisitions

Margin Improvement

Target: 11.5-12.5%

Dividend Yield

Payout Target: ~50% of earnings Stock Buybacks with available cash

LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKETS

U.S. BEDDING

Finished Mattresses &

Foundations at Wholesale

Addressable Market

~$11B

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE

Cabin Comfort & Convenience

Addressable Market

~$20B

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES IN BEDDING

Breadth of product offering and ability to service customers anywhere in the value chain

Industry leading R&D yields innovative products

Vertical integration provides cost advantage in steel rod and wire production

High-speed and flexible machine technology supports innerspring innovation and production efficiency

Our Bedding business is well positioned to bring value to our customers and end consumers

BEDDING INNOVATION

THE MARKET LEADER IN SPECIALTY FOAM & INNERSPRING TECHNOLOGIES

The foam that changed everything.

Super Strong Specialty Foam

Breathable, cooling, durable.

20

