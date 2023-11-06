COMPANY UPDATE
November 2023
LEG (NYSE)
www.leggett.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this presentation that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking." These statements include future EPS, adjusted EPS, sales, volume for the Company and per segment, raw material-related price decreases, currency impacts, acquisition and divestitures impacts, metal margin decreases, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, tax rate, diluted shares outstanding, operating cash, capital expenditures, amount of dividends, minimal acquisitions and share repurchases, debt covenant compliance, and implied adjusted EBIT margin. All such forward- looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision. We do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual future events or results. Any forward-looking statement reflects only the beliefs of Leggett at the time the statement is made. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: the Russian invasion of Ukraine; global inflationary and deflationary impacts; macro-economic impacts; pandemics; demand for our products and our customers' products; our manufacturing facilities' ability to remain open and fully operational; goodwill and long-lived asset impairment; inability to issue commercial paper or borrow under the credit facility; inability to collect receivables; inability to pass along raw material price increases; inability to maintain profit margins; conflict between China and Taiwan; changes in our capital needs; changing tax rates; market conditions; increased trade costs; foreign country operational risks; price and product competition; cost and availability of raw materials, parts, labor and energy costs; cash generation to pay the dividend; political risks; ability to grow acquired businesses; disruption to our rod mill; disruption to our operations and supply chain from weather-related events and other impacts; restructuring-related costs; foreign currency fluctuation; our ability to manage working capital; anti-dumping duties; data privacy; cybersecurity incidents; customer bankruptcies and losses; climate change regulations; ESG risks; bank failures; cash repatriation; litigation risks; and other risk factors in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.
Market and Industry Data
Unless we indicate otherwise, we base the information concerning our markets/industry contained herein on our general knowledge of and expectations concerning those markets/industry, on data from various industry analyses, on our internal research, and on adjustments and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable. However, we have not independently verified data from market/industry analyses and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.
2
LEGGETT DISTINCTIVES
Strong balance sheet and cash flow
Disciplined use of cash
52 years of consecutive annual dividend increases
Leader in most markets; few large competitors
Opportunities for long-termgrowth
Internal initiatives + market growth + acquisitions Large addressable markets
Management has "skin in the game"
Significant stock owners; forego comp in exchange for shares Incentive comp aligned with TSR focus
3
DIVERSE PORTFOLIO
Product Mix
Geographic Split
(based on 2023 estimated net trade sales)
(based on production)
Automotive
Mexico
Others
19%
3%
Canada 5%
5%
Bedding
Aerospace
China
10%
3%
42%
Hydraulic Cylinders
5%
Europe
12%
Work Furniture
U.S.
6%
65%
Home Furniture
6%
Flooring & Textiles
19%
4
SEGMENTS
Bedding Products
- Mattress springs
- Private label finished mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows
- Specialty bedding foams
- Foundations
- Adjustable beds
- Drawn steel wire
- Steel rod
- Quilting & sewing machinery for bedding mfg.
- Mattress packaging and glue-drying equipment
Specialized Products
Automotive
Auto seat support & lumbar systems Motors, actuators & cables
Aerospace
Tubing
Tube assemblies Flexible joints
Hydraulic Cylinders
Hydraulic cylinders primarily for material handling, transportation & heavy construction equipment
% of 2023e net trade sales
Specialized
Bedding
27%
42%
Furniture, Flooring
& Textile
31%
Furniture, Flooring &
Textile Products
Home Furniture
Recliner mechanisms
Seating and sofa sleeper components
Work Furniture
Chair controls, bases, frames Private label finished seating
Flooring & Textiles
Flooring underlayment Textile converting
Geo components
5
MACRO MARKET EXPOSURE
Automotive
20%
Consumer
Commercial/ Durables
Industrial55% 25%
Key Economic Indicators
- Consumer confidence
- More crucial than home sales since majority (~2/3rds) of bedding/furniture purchases are replacement of existing product
- "Large ticket" purchases are deferrable
- Total housing turnover
- Combination of new and existing home sales
- Employment levels
- Consumer discretionary spending
- Interest rate levels
6
CURRENT TOPICS
3Q23 OVERVIEW
Sales $1.18B
Adj. 1
EBIT
Adj. EBIT margin
$86M
7.3%
Adj. 1
EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA margin
$131M
11.1%
Adj. 1
EPS
$.36
Cash from operations $144M
1 Adjusted to exclude $5m ($.03/share) gain on the sale of real estate
8
2023 GUIDANCE (ISSUED 10/30/23 AND NOT UPDATED SINCE)
- Sales lowered to $4.7-$4.75 billion (vs. prior range of $4.75-$4.95 billion); down 8% to down 9% versus 2022
- Guidance does not include impacts from the UAW strike beyond what we have experienced so far due to uncertainties around the duration and severity of the strike
- Decrease is primarily from lower expected volume in our Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products and Bedding Products segments
- Volume at the mid-point expected to be down mid-single digits:
- Down high single digits in Bedding Products Segment
- Up high single digits in Specialized Products Segment
- Down low double digits in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Segment
- Raw material-related price decreases and currency impact combined expected to reduce sales mid-single digits
- Acquisitions completed in 2022 expected to add ~2% to sales
- Adjusted1 EPS lowered to $1.35-$1.45 (vs. prior range of $1.45-$1.65)
- Excludes ~$.07 per share gain from net insurance proceeds from tornado damage and gain on the sale of real estate of $.03 per share
- Implied adjusted EBIT margin of 7.0%-7.3%
1 See slide 52 for non-GAAP reconciliations
9
2023 GUIDANCE (CONTINUED)
- Depreciation and amortization ~$185 million (vs. ~$200 million)
- Net interest expense ~$85 million
- Tax rate ~24%
- Operating cash $450-$500 million
- Cap-ex$110-$130 million (vs. $100-$130 million)
- Dividends ~$240 million
- Diluted shares ~137 million
- Minimal acquisitions and share repurchases
10
COMMODITY IMPACT
Steel
- Main categories are scrap, rod, and flat-rolled
- Impact from inflation/deflation
- Typically pass through; lag is ~90 days
- Change in metal margin (mkt price for rod - mkt price for scrap) also impacts earnings
- Our scrap cost and rod pricing moves with the market; large swings could cause Bedding Products segment earnings volatility
Chemicals
- Main types are TDI, MDI, and polyols
-
Impact from inflation/deflation
Typically pass through; lag is ~30 days
11
ACTIONS WE ARE TAKING
Anticipating
Continuing our
Driving strong
Engaging with
focus on
and adapting
customers on
improving
cash
to market
new product
operational
management
changes
opportunities
efficiency
We are committed to maintaining our long-held financial strength and creating long-term value.
12
ENDURING
FUNDAMENTALS
CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH
Cash Flow
- Long history of strong cash generation
- Resilient cash flow in economic downturns
- Focus on optimizing working capital
- Exceeded capital expenditures + dividends in 33 of last 34 years Expect to exceed again in 2023
Debt and Liquidity
- Maintaining priority on investment grade credit rating
- $1.2 billion revolving credit facility in place
- Comfortably supports dividend funding
- No significant maturities until November 2024
14
DISCIPLINED USE OF CASH
Fund organic growth
Pay dividends
Fund strategic acquisitions
Repurchase shares with available cash
15
DIVIDEND GROWTH
- Committed to extending 52-year history of consecutive annual increases
- Member of the Dividend Kings
200
175
150
125
100
75
50
25
0 2002
Annual Dividend (cents / share)
2007
2012
2017
2022
16
PROFITABLE GROWTH
Portfolio
Management
LargeStrategic
Addressable Acquisitions
Markets
Innovative Compelling Continuous
Products Market Improvement
Advantages
Total Shareholder Return
Revenue Growth
Target: 6-9% annually
• Increasing content and new programs
• Expanding addressable markets
• Identifying strategic acquisitions
Margin Improvement
Target: 11.5-12.5%
Dividend Yield
Payout Target: ~50% of earnings Stock Buybacks with available cash
17
LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKETS
U.S. BEDDING
Finished Mattresses &
Foundations at Wholesale
Addressable Market
~$11B
GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE
Cabin Comfort & Convenience
Addressable Market
~$20B
18
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES IN BEDDING
Breadth of product offering and ability to service customers anywhere in the value chain
Industry leading R&D yields innovative products
Vertical integration provides cost advantage in steel rod and wire production
High-speed and flexible machine technology supports innerspring innovation and production efficiency
Our Bedding business is well positioned to bring value to our customers and end consumers
BEDDING INNOVATION
THE MARKET LEADER IN SPECIALTY FOAM & INNERSPRING TECHNOLOGIES
19
The foam that changed everything.
Super Strong Specialty Foam
Breathable, cooling, durable.
Combination Pocket
20
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Leggett & Platt Inc. published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 17:30:56 UTC.