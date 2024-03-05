Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs, and produces a range of engineered components and products found in many homes, offices, and automobiles. The Company's segments include Bedding Products, Specialized Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. Bedding Products segment supplies a variety of components and machinery used by bedding manufacturers in the production and assembly of their finished products, as well as produces private label finished mattresses for bedding brands. Specialized Products segment supplies lumbar support systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and control cables used by automotive manufacturers. It also produces and distribute tubing and tube assemblies for the aerospace industry and engineered hydraulic cylinders used in the material-handling and construction industries. Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment supplies a range of components for residential and work furniture manufacturers.

Sector Home Furnishings