Legion Capital Announces Preferred Stock Offering Expansion to $30 Million

Private Equity Lender Continues Growth of Portfolio through Bond and Preferred Equity Offering

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTC: LGCP), a fintech-enabled private equity lender serving small to medium sized businesses and real estate developers, today announced the re-qualification of their $75 million Reg A+ offering. The update increases the allowable maximum issuance of preferred stock shares in the offering from $20 million to $30 million. The offering was re-qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, July 14, 2022.



“Independent broker dealer community demand for Legion’s short-term bonds and preferred stock shares continues to increase” stated Jason Plucinak, Vice President of Corporate Finance, who leads BD & RIA distribution for the firm. “As a result, we have increased the allowable maximum issuance of preferred shares in our offering from $20 million to $30 million in order to meet both ongoing demand as well as our plans to continue the growth of our lending business and footprint.”

Legion’s requalification also eliminated the automatic rollover provision for the offering’s short-term bonds. “We are continually looking at ways to improve the structure of our corporate securities for the benefit and protection of our constituents” added Plucinak, “Eliminating the automatic rollover provision will better allow our financial representative partners to adhere to Reg BI and other best practices in compliance and suitability.”

Legion’s Reg A+ offering provides short-term, corporate bonds with maturities of 1, 2, & 3 years, as well as redeemable preferred stock shares. The securities are offered on a best-efforts basis on behalf of Legion Capital Corporation by Sequence Financial Specialists, LLC, as managing broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQB: LGCP) is a fintech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Relations Director

407-720-4616

JamisonL@LegionCapital.com