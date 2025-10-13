Jefferies announced that it has upgraded Legrand shares directly from "underperform" to "buy" due to the growing importance - in its view - of the electrical and digital infrastructure specialist in the data center market.



In a note published overnight, Jefferies points out that Legrand has succeeded in developing a differentiated business in data centers thanks to a rigorous acquisition policy, well aligned with the purchasing needs of the major players in the cloud ('hyperscalers'), since around 80% of this business is now exposed to recurring revenues linked to the management of white space in data centers.



According to its calculations, the data center business could even reach around 36% of total revenue by FY 2030, compared to around 27% today.



However, the stock is trading just above its long-term average, suggesting that the market has not yet fully priced in the stock's potential, according to the broker, which has consequently double-upgraded the stock, with a target price that it has almost doubled to €167 (from €86 previously).