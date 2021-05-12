Log in
LEGRAND SUPPORTS THE ZIGBEE ALLIANCE AS IT ANNOUNCES ITS NEW NAME, CONNECTIVITY STANDARDS ALLIANCE (CSA), AS WELL AS A NEW COMMUNICATION PROTOCOL DEVELOPED BY ITS MEMBERS: MATTER

05/12/2021
On May 11th 2020, the Zigbee Alliance, the organization gathering tech companies which create, maintain and apply global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced that it is changing its name to become the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA).
The organization also announced the creation of Matter, the latest protocol resulting from the Connected Home over IP (CHIP) project. Developed by the members of the Alliance via a collaborative process, this open-source protocol will facilitate interoperability of connected products while securing their communication to promote the adoption of IoT by all users.
Legrand has supported the project since the beginning, notably by involving engineers and by participating in test phases. This new technology will coexist and communicate with solutions working with the Zigbee 3.0 standard currently used by the Group's solutions and will continue to equip new products launched this year, particularly in Europe, China, and the USA.

Disclaimer

Legrand SA published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
