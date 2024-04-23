Legrand is actively implementing its development strategy with two acquisitions in the promising areas of assisted living, healthcare and datacenters, further strengthening the Group's leadership in its faster expanding segments.

Enovation is the Dutch leader in healthcare software in the market for connected health and assisted living.

Specializing in B-to-B, Enovation's offerings include software for remote monitoring of elderly and dependent persons using connected objects, sharing health information and data, and coordinating care between facilities, providers, and professionals.

With a loyal customer base and a largely recurring revenue stream, Enovation has a significantly higher adjusted operating margin than Legrand.

Enovation is based in Rotterdam, employs over 350 people and has annual sales of over €60 million.

This acquisition1 rounds out Legrand's existing offerings in assisted living, which have been grouped together under the "Legrand Care" brand since 2021 (Legrand | Care). By acquiring Enovation, Legrand Care strengthens its European leadership in technology and software solutions in the assisted living and health market.

Netrack is an Indian specialist in server and network rack manufacturing.

As a long-standing player in this market, Netrack is known for its high-quality products, which are a popular choice in many datacenter projects.

Based in Bangalore and employing over 250 people, Netrack reports annual revenue of around €10 million.

With this acquisition, Legrand strengthens its position in datacenters, a rapidly developing segment that represented 15% of the Group's revenue in 2023.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, commented:"We are very pleased to announce these investments in areas that are at the heart of buoyant trends (connected solutions, datacenters) and as such, of our growth acceleration strategy. We are also excited to work with the teams of these industry-leading companies."

1 Subject to standard conditions precedent.