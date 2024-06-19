Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) today completed a fixed-rate bond issue for an amount of €600 million with a 10-year maturity and an annual coupon of 3.5%.

This operation raises the average maturity of bond debt to 5.3 years, with the next repayment date set for July 6, 2024 for an amount of €500 million.

The success of this issue, subscribed 5.5 times over, demonstrates once again investor confidence in the soundness of Legrand’s development model.

Key financial dates

2024 first-half results: July 31, 2024

“Quiet period1” starts: July 1, 2024

2024 Capital Markets Day: September 24, 2024 – London (UK)

2024 nine-month results: November 7, 2024

“Quiet period1” starts: October 8, 2024

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

Readers are invited to verify the authenticity of Legrand press releases with the CertiDox app. Learn more at www.certidox.com

Disclaimer

The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. They may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the account of or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), without registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

Legrand does not intend to register the offering, in whole or in part, in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

