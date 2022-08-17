Legrand : Document AMF CP. 2022E857450

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 8 073 M 8 215 M 8 215 M Net income 2022 1 050 M 1 069 M 1 069 M Net Debt 2022 2 106 M 2 143 M 2 143 M P/E ratio 2022 20,7x Yield 2022 2,21% Capitalization 21 595 M 21 975 M 21 975 M EV / Sales 2022 2,94x EV / Sales 2023 2,77x Nbr of Employees 38 051 Free-Float 93,8% Chart LEGRAND Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEGRAND Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 80,98 € Average target price 89,79 € Spread / Average Target 10,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer & Director Franck Roger Michel Lemery Chief Financial Officer Angeles Garcia-Poveda Independent Chairman Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Operations Éliane Rouyer-Chevalier Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) LEGRAND -21.30% 21 975 KEYENCE CORPORATION -20.89% 103 276 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -20.89% 77 074 EATON CORPORATION PLC -11.41% 60 980 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -3.25% 53 187 NIDEC CORPORATION -26.94% 42 313