Legrand : Document AMF CP. 2022E857450

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T15:36:04.5
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T15:36:03.603
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T15:36:02.55
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
BOUYGUES
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T15:34:07.227
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CARREFOUR
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T15:34:06.187
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T15:34:05.117
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
LEGRAND
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T14:48:02.39
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T13:30:04.68
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
ENGIE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T13:28:20.003
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T10:44:04.78
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T10:44:03.81
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
2022-08-17T00:00:00
|
2022-08-17T10:44:02.607
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
IPSOS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:41:18.99
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:38:41.54
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:36:04.397
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:33:32.05
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:32:52.573
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:32:13.76
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:31:35.953
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:30:57.06
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:30:21.387
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:29:47.073
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:29:12.177
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:28:37.807
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:26:07.27
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:25:33.293
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:22:58.61
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:20:23.45
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:17:46.893
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:15:13.317
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:12:39.23
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:10:04.753
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:07:09.6
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:04:03.977
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-17T10:02:04.02
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
HASHDEX AG
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T18:04:04.973
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES AGENCES DE PAPA
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T18:04:04.037
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T18:04:03.113
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T18:04:02.203
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T18:02:04.587
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T18:02:03.557
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T18:02:02.303
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-16T17:22:06.86
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-16T16:56:02.043
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
SUN INVEST AG
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-16T16:54:03.753
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
CITIGROUP INC
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T15:34:06.697
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T15:34:04.257
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T15:34:03.037
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CELLECTIS
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T15:34:01.957
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CELLECTIS
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T14:44:02.013
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T13:40:02
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CS GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T11:34:03.383
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
GENERIX GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T11:34:02.117
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T11:32:01.943
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CAST
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-16T11:12:06.187
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T10:36:02.547
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
CARREFOUR
|
Link
|
2022-08-15T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T09:32:02.14
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES AGENCES DE PAPA
|
Link
|
2022-08-15T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T09:26:03.623
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-08-15T00:00:00
|
2022-08-16T09:26:02.08
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:12:06.52
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:12:05.593
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ASHLER & MANSON
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:12:04.677
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:12:03.77
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SIDETRADE
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:12:02.813
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VICAT S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:10:07.23
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
AXA
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:10:06.073
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
AXA
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:10:04.583
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:10:03.637
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:10:02.62
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:08:07.583
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
MILIBOO
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:08:06.693
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BOUYGUES
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:08:05.667
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:08:04.643
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
MILIBOO
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:08:03.703
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:08:02.803
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:06:04.957
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
THERMADOR GROUPE
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:06:03.917
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
THERMADOR GROUPE
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T18:06:02.86
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
THERMADOR GROUPE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T17:10:02.817
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
SUN INVEST AG
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T17:08:03.867
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T17:08:03.12
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T16:24:02.787
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:46:03.697
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:46:02.667
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
BUREAU VERITAS
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:44:02.637
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
VINCI
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:40:03.753
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:38:06.807
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-08-16T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:38:04.73
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
KORIAN
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:38:03.683
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T15:38:02.633
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T12:26:02.643
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CS GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T12:24:03.84
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T12:24:02.647
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
GENERIX GROUP
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T10:55:14.767
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T10:54:35.26
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T10:52:40.08
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T10:50:11.167
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-12T10:50:06.683
|
AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|
Depot
|
CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T10:48:02.833
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
EUREKING
|
Link
|
2022-08-12T00:00:00
|
2022-08-12T10:34:05.68
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
VINCI
|
Link