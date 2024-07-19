Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2024:
- 58,373 shares
- €23,156,299
In the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,045
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,637
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 721,634 shares for €67,928,635
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 690,067 shares for €65,137,336
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2023), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 26,806 shares
- €25,947,598
In the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,813
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,028
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 812,301 shares for €71,366,781
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 835,195 shares for €73,305,600
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
Key financial dates:
-
2024 first-half results: July 31, 2024
“Quiet period1” starts July 1, 2024
- Capital Markets Day 2024: September 24, 2024 – London (UK)
-
2024 nine-month results: November 7, 2024
“Quiet period1” starts October 8, 2024
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
