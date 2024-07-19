Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2024:

- 58,373 shares

- €23,156,299

In the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,045

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,637

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 721,634 shares for €67,928,635

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 690,067 shares for €65,137,336

Recap:

At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2023), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 26,806 shares

- €25,947,598

In the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,813

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,028

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 812,301 shares for €71,366,781

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 835,195 shares for €73,305,600

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of executions Traded volume Quantity Number of executions Traded volume 02/01/2024 7 000 83 655 400,00 03/01/2024 12 500 72 1 147 900,00 6 800 103 625 173,72 04/01/2024 8 000 78 731 140,00 9 500 100 871 500,00 05/01/2024 10 000 98 915 720,00 7 000 93 641 440,00 08/01/2024 9 000 80 817 450,00 9 000 79 818 440,00 09/01/2024 9 500 81 857 100,00 10/01/2024 6 500 60 577 160,00 6 500 80 578 533,46 11/01/2024 7 500 62 674 000,00 10 000 115 902 160,72 12/01/2024 1 618 12 145 620,00 11 500 84 1 037 550,00 15/01/2024 8 000 86 729 800,00 6 000 58 548 200,00 16/01/2024 6 500 68 585 000,00 6 500 46 586 070,00 17/01/2024 7 000 73 624 000,10 7 000 45 624 409,20 18/01/2024 4 000 43 357 920,00 6 000 85 538 120,00 19/01/2024 9 096 44 821 381,20 9 096 102 822 525,04 22/01/2024 17 000 235 1 544 225,32 18 500 147 1 682 012,68 23/01/2024 13 000 134 1 184 363,28 7 072 46 646 718,80 24/01/2024 6 750 62 614 570,68 6 750 56 615 277,52 25/01/2024 9 000 73 812 050,00 9 000 126 813 600,00 26/01/2024 4 000 32 360 800,00 4 000 50 361 200,00 29/01/2024 6 268 56 562 932,40 30/01/2024 12 000 69 1 083 235,64 18 000 172 1 625 570,00 31/01/2024 10 945 116 993 958,50 9 945 97 905 298,30 01/02/2024 7 500 65 678 650,00 02/02/2024 6 000 34 543 919,70 8 000 77 726 945,00 05/02/2024 6 000 51 543 800,00 4 000 13 363 000,00 06/02/2024 13 200 155 1 208 278,16 15 200 117 1 394 800,00 07/02/2024 1 147 11 104 147,60 3 147 28 287 711,14 08/02/2024 11 608 82 1 068 440,00 18 108 187 1 670 568,08 09/02/2024 2 500 23 235 700,00 2 500 28 235 750,00 12/02/2024 10 500 136 984 369,72 8 500 88 798 190,00 13/02/2024 15 000 148 1 380 604,00 6 400 62 589 941,20 14/02/2024 996 4 90 064,80 1 346 22 122 443,48 15/02/2024 9 030 66 822 581,64 3 700 31 343 360,00 16/02/2024 9 000 99 824 694,00 19/02/2024 17 500 146 1 586 390,00 20/02/2024 2 000 21 177 000,00 2 500 47 222 143,06 21/02/2024 1 200 9 107 040,00 3 400 37 304 285,00 22/02/2024 3 750 84 338 025,00 7 493 85 678 159,70 23/02/2024 4 750 53 425 917,50 7 582 133 682 714,08 26/02/2024 4 950 51 446 209,50 5 750 58 519 855,10 27/02/2024 8 850 94 792 793,58 10 350 173 929 500,00 28/02/2024 3 805 34 346 820,20 5 350 55 488 778,72 29/02/2024 2 364 18 217 619,44 3 564 36 330 710,68 01/03/2024 5 200 54 484 350,00 700 5 65 975,00 04/03/2024 5 000 65 463 560,00 5 200 94 483 003,58 05/03/2024 1 850 25 173 007,00 1 850 17 173 335,00 06/03/2024 700 6 65 926,00 4 050 37 381 510,00 07/03/2024 7 000 68 667 008,32 7 000 70 668 040,00 08/03/2024 2 000 37 192 388,00 2 000 18 192 641,00 11/03/2024 6 500 65 620 250,00 5 472 70 522 726,00 12/03/2024 6 408 85 620 871,40 13/03/2024 10 000 107 971 811,00 8 700 130 847 145,00 14/03/2024 3 700 72 361 355,00 15/03/2024 5 200 33 509 490,00 5 200 53 510 315,00 18/03/2024 5 000 53 486 275,00 5 000 52 486 955,00 19/03/2024 2 500 34 243 450,00 2 500 22 243 950,00 20/03/2024 3 750 34 365 500,00 6 750 47 661 545,00 21/03/2024 2 950 33 292 121,00 2 950 38 292 711,00 22/03/2024 5 000 57 493 075,00 5 000 36 494 150,00 25/03/2024 11 250 115 1 096 150,00 26/03/2024 5 000 60 480 625,00 5 000 48 481 650,00 27/03/2024 3 750 41 361 250,00 3 750 37 362 509,00 28/03/2024 3 750 53 368 100,00 13 000 96 1 279 605,00 02/04/2024 11 250 154 1 096 899,40 5 000 66 490 030,88 03/04/2024 771 16 73 954,32 1 271 14 122 439,34 04/04/2024 9 500 131 909 130,00 7 500 90 718 740,00 05/04/2024 8 445 70 796 844,20 10 000 92 948 074,60 08/04/2024 4 000 22 382 667,00 1 600 30 153 570,00 09/04/2024 9 250 113 876 800,00 6 750 90 641 150,00 10/04/2024 4 700 37 444 678,00 8 545 136 810 733,80 11/04/2024 15 750 151 1 484 116,00 13 250 224 1 255 211,00 12/04/2024 4 250 37 403 956,00 4 250 56 404 775,00 15/04/2024 3 700 29 353 610,00 3 700 35 354 695,00 16/04/2024 5 000 67 469 575,00 4 000 30 377 000,00 17/04/2024 6 800 68 642 513,88 8 300 127 787 869,78 18/04/2024 4 000 46 383 218,00 5 000 24 480 000,00 19/04/2024 6 250 54 595 525,00 6 250 77 596 315,00 22/04/2024 3 500 28 334 165,00 2 000 42 191 431,00 23/04/2024 3 700 62 359 232,60 3 700 14 362 822,00 24/04/2024 4 950 35 479 724,00 6 450 58 627 072,00 25/04/2024 13 800 111 1 331 819,24 2 800 36 272 132,76 26/04/2024 3 700 36 358 465,00 29/04/2024 4 450 82 436 079,00 4 450 53 437 602,00 30/04/2024 6 750 55 655 068,20 6 750 27 656 065,00 02/05/2024 4 250 32 409 720,00 4 750 38 460 520,00 03/05/2024 20 500 62 1 917 217,84 20 500 251 1 934 296,78 06/05/2024 11 250 129 1 073 290,58 11 250 158 1 075 352,00 07/05/2024 3 350 49 322 065,00 4 350 54 419 603,00 08/05/2024 5 800 59 570 718,00 09/05/2024 2 685 26 263 846,60 4 200 43 416 219,90 10/05/2024 3 200 19 329 588,50 3 200 22 331 615,00 13/05/2024 2 500 28 257 687,50 2 500 59 258 687,50 14/05/2024 3 750 43 386 375,00 3 750 50 387 125,00 15/05/2024 6 279 97 649 765,65 16/05/2024 1 500 12 156 390,00 1 500 14 156 970,00 17/05/2024 5 000 49 512 962,50 20/05/2024 250 2 25 412,50 2 825 32 287 768,75 21/05/2024 2 850 35 289 717,50 2 850 28 290 092,75 22/05/2024 4 250 36 431 842,50 4 250 44 432 630,00 23/05/2024 700 6 71 980,00 3 700 39 380 695,00 24/05/2024 7 243 96 745 779,00 8 743 124 903 228,30 27/05/2024 2 634 24 273 540,90 2 250 25 234 000,00 28/05/2024 4 450 40 460 675,00 1 950 28 202 905,00 30/05/2024 1 250 15 126 437,50 1 250 12 126 625,00 31/05/2024 5 000 43 496 511,20 3 130 24 312 073,60 03/06/2024 7 500 87 744 012,16 3 450 20 344 885,00 04/06/2024 7 500 63 733 375,00 6 000 72 587 025,00 05/06/2024 1 700 16 166 540,00 2 500 41 245 716,00 06/06/2024 875 8 86 789,50 700 9 69 699,00 07/06/2024 3 750 31 368 500,00 3 500 45 344 400,00 10/06/2024 7 000 65 678 405,00 7 000 93 679 783,98 11/06/2024 8 750 41 852 850,00 7 250 89 708 049,00 12/06/2024 4 200 59 407 850,00 7 000 79 683 856,00 13/06/2024 13 750 164 1 348 007,50 5 591 77 551 171,56 14/06/2024 6 250 61 597 500,00 17/06/2024 5 000 47 465 620,00 5 700 86 532 102,00 18/06/2024 2 500 36 234 000,00 2 500 16 234 369,00 19/06/2024 3 750 35 351 475,00 20/06/2024 1 700 15 159 336,00 2 200 18 206 817,00 21/06/2024 6 250 65 584 750,00 6 250 47 586 000,00 24/06/2024 2 750 24 257 345,00 3 050 29 286 164,00 25/06/2024 4 500 37 419 920,20 5 350 74 500 682,00 26/06/2024 5 950 41 561 281,95 4 950 52 467 874,08 27/06/2024 7 500 90 710 370,00 6 000 67 571 302,00 28/06/2024 6 304 69 590 308,45 1 000 13 94 364,00

