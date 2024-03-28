LEGRAND : Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'Overweight

Morgan Stanley on Thursday raised its recommendation on Legrand shares from 'in-line weighting' to 'overweight', believing that Legrand remains one of the few quality names in the sector.



The research firm points to an 'undemanding' valuation, given that organic growth should accelerate to around 5% over the 2025-2026 period, driven by its home equipment businesses.



In particular, the analyst expects the electrical equipment manufacturer to be more optimistic than expected about its margin targets at its Investor Day on September 24, while emphasizing its data center activities.



Its price target has consequently been raised from €100 to €110.



