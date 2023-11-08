Stock LR LEGRAND
PDF Report : Legrand

Legrand

Equities

LR

FR0010307819

Electrical Components & Equipment

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:22 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for Legrand 5-day change 1st Jan Change
82.24 EUR -1.32% +0.42% +9.92%
06:04pm LEGRAND : Stable performance against a tricky backdrop, add on dips Alphavalue
09:30am Legrand Seeks Acquisitions CI
Latest news about Legrand

LEGRAND : Stable performance against a tricky backdrop, add on dips Alphavalue
Legrand Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Legrand SA, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Legrand Reports Higher Attributable Profit, Sales in Nine Months to September MT
Legrand SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Track Lower as Investors Parse Fed Officials' Comments DJ
Legrand Launches Latest Product, the 400G QSFP-DD ZR CI
An unknown buyer acquired Russian Operations from Legrand SA. CI
Legrand Launches EUR90 Million Third Tranche of Share Buyback Program MT
European Midday Briefing : Mood Improves on Upbeat China Data DJ
Moody’s Affirms Legrand’s Ratings Over Profitability, Organic Growth MT
LEGRAND : Another quarter of strong profitability paves the way for a 2023 guidance revision Alphavalue
French Stocks Trade Higher Amid Easing Eurozone Inflation MT
Transcript : Legrand SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2023 CI
France's Legrand raises full-year outlook RE
Legrand Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit; Net Sales Up MT
Legrand SA Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Could Teeter Ahead of Eurozone Economic Data DJ
Legrand SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
French Shares Flash Green Ahead of Monetary Policy Meetings in US, EU MT
Legrand Signs Deal for Second EUR80 Million Share Buyback Tranche MT
Legrand SA Approves the Appointment of Clare Scherrer as Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit Committee CI
European Midday Briefing : Debt Ceiling and Inflation Fears Hammer Stocks DJ

Chart Legrand

Chart Legrand
More charts

Company Profile

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in over 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers. Geographically, 84.4% of its sales are generated internationally, with Europe region accounting for 31.3%, North and Central America region for 48.7% and 20% for the rest of the world. In terms of product offering, 33% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (datacenters, connected products in the Eliot program, and energy efficiency programs). In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
Sector
Electrical Components & Equipment
Calendar
01:30am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Legrand

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
83.34EUR
Average target price
93.11EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.72%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electrical Components & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LEGRAND Stock Legrand
+9.92% 23 507 M $
SIEMENS AG Stock Siemens AG
+0.22% 109 B $
KEYENCE CORPORATION Stock Keyence Corporation
+17.56% 97 481 M $
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Stock Schneider Electric SE
+15.44% 89 562 M $
EATON CORPORATION PLC Stock Eaton Corporation plc
+37.67% 86 185 M $
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. Stock Emerson Electric Co.
-11.58% 48 543 M $
AMETEK, INC. Stock AMETEK, Inc.
+5.10% 33 812 M $
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) Stock Delta Electronics (Thailand)
+0.30% 29 551 M $
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. Stock Rockwell Automation, Inc.
-0.52% 29 521 M $
WEG S.A. Stock WEG S.A.
-15.84% 28 185 M $
Other Electrical Components & Equipment
