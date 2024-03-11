Market Closed -
Euronext Paris
12:35:06 2024-03-11 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
95.5
EUR
-0.62%
+2.47%
+1.49%
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from March 4th to 8th, 2024
March 11, 2024 at 01:01 pm EDT
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/4/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
92,8300
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/5/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
93,3353
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/6/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
94,7388
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/7/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
95,4900
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/8/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
96,1874
XPAR
TOTAL
105 265
94,5163
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in over 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 84.4% of its sales are generated internationally, with Europe region accounting for 31.3%, North and Central America region for 48.7% and 20% for the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 33% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (datacenters, connected products in the Eliot program, and energy efficiency programs).
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
More about the company
Last Close Price
96.1
EUR
Average target price
93.7
EUR
Spread / Average Target
-2.50% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
