Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

25/03/2024

FR0010307819

13 000

97,05231

AQEU

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

25/03/2024

FR0010307819

66 670

97,2433

CCXE

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

25/03/2024

FR0010307819

12 540

97,04431

TQEX

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

25/03/2024

FR0010307819

43 712

96,9748

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

135 922

97,1203

 