Legrand announces the acquisition of US company Avtron Power Solutions, a specialist in load banks (equipment that simulates an electrical load to test the reliability of power systems) and power quality solutions.



Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company is expected to generate sales of nearly $350m in 2025, coupled with high profitability. It employs 600 people and has five industrial sites in North America and Europe.



Avtron offers solutions for healthcare facilities, renewable energy systems, and industry, but generates nearly half of its revenue in data centers, where power supply reliability is essential.



With over 70% of its revenue generated in the US, this acquisition will enable Legrand to significantly expand its presence in the US in solutions related to the energy transition, in fast-growing verticals.



With an enterprise value of $1,125m, the terms of this acquisition are in line with the group's financial criteria. Its completion remains subject to the usual conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals.