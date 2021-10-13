Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Legrand
  News
  Summary
    LR   FR0010307819

LEGRAND

(LR)
  Report
Legrand : distinguished by L'Autre Cercle for its contribution to the inclusion of LGBT+ persons

10/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Legrand announces that three of its employees were among the prize-winners at the 2021 edition of the "LGBT+ Role Models and Allies" awards, held by L'Autre Cercle. This ceremony, which has become a not-to-be-missed event for all those committed to promoting diversity, rewards people who demonstrated outstanding leadership in favour of the inclusion of LGBT+ persons at work.

Among the 94 recipients of the "2021 LGBT+ Role Models and Allies" are: 

  • Alice BILLARD, Product Design Engineer at Legrand, who received the award in the "LGBT+ Young graduates" category,
  • Benoit MATET, Marketing Manager Legrand Data Center Solutions (LDCS), who was distinguished in the "LGBT+ Leader" category,
  • Frédéric XERRI, Executive VP Europe at Legrand, award-winner in the "Allied Leader" category.

These distinctions provide recognition of Legrand's commitment to diversity and inclusion, values which are at the heart of the Group's HR and CSR strategies.

Disclaimer

Legrand SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
