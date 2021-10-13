Legrand : distinguished by L'Autre Cercle for its contribution to the inclusion of LGBT+ persons

Legrand announces that three of its employees were among the prize-winners at the 2021 edition of the "LGBT+ Role Models and Allies" awards, held by L'Autre Cercle. This ceremony, which has become a not-to-be-missed event for all those committed to promoting diversity, rewards people who demonstrated outstanding leadership in favour of the inclusion of LGBT+ persons at work.

Among the 94 recipients of the "2021 LGBT+ Role Models and Allies" are: 

Alice BILLARD, Product Design Engineer at Legrand, who received the award in the "LGBT+ Young graduates" category,

Benoit MATET, Marketing Manager Legrand Data Center Solutions (LDCS), who was distinguished in the "LGBT+ Leader" category,

Frédéric XERRI, Executive VP Europe at Legrand, award-winner in the "Allied Leader" category.

These distinctions provide recognition of Legrand's commitment to diversity and inclusion, values which are at the heart of the Group's HR and CSR strategies.