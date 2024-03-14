Legrand: launches international employee share ownership plan
Between March 18 and April 2, 2024, employees will be able to acquire Legrand shares at a subscription price of 74.13 euros, including a 20% discount. This price takes into account a 20% discount.
The operation will be deployed in France and internationally (including China).
The shares will be subscribed through a company mutual fund (FCPE) or, in certain countries, directly by employees.
The shares will be subject to a 5-year lock-up period, except in exceptional cases of authorized early release.
