Legrand announced this evening its intention to launch its first international employee share ownership plan.

Between March 18 and April 2, 2024, employees will be able to acquire Legrand shares at a subscription price of 74.13 euros, including a 20% discount. This price takes into account a 20% discount.

The operation will be deployed in France and internationally (including China).

The shares will be subscribed through a company mutual fund (FCPE) or, in certain countries, directly by employees.

The shares will be subject to a 5-year lock-up period, except in exceptional cases of authorized early release.


