LEGRAND SA    LR   FR0010307819

LEGRAND SA

(LR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Legrand : Signs Share Buyback Agreement

03/19/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 May 2020 for implementing a share buyback program, Legrand (Paris:LR) today announced that it has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to purchase up to 1,200,000 shares1 over the period from 22 March to 21 May 2021.

The purpose of this transaction is to acquire shares for allocation to maturing performance share plans or, depending on the case, to cancel them.

------------------------

Key financial dates:

  • 2021 first-quarter results: May 6, 2021
    “Quiet period1” starts April 6, 2021
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021
  • Ex-dividend date: May 28, 2021
  • Dividend payment: June 1, 2021
  • 2021 first-half results: July 30, 2021
    “Quiet period1” starts June 30, 2021

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 On February 28, 2021, the total number of shares composing Legrand’s capital was 267,447,746. For more information, readers are invited to consult the press release dated March 3, 2021.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Readers are invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 464 M 7 682 M 7 682 M
Net income 2021 806 M 958 M 958 M
Net Debt 2021 2 113 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 20 033 M 23 912 M 23 809 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 36 726
Free-Float 93,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoît Coquart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franck Roger Michel Lemery Chief Financial Officer
Angeles Garcia-Poveda Chairman
Antoine Burel Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Operations
Thierry Arnaud de La Tour d'Artaise Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGRAND SA2.66%24 244
KEYENCE CORPORATION-11.28%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.90%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION4.93%69 024
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.00%55 555
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.11.31%54 555
