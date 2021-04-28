Legs : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021 04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] April 28, 2021 Company name: LEGS COMPANY, LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 4286 URL: https://www.legs.co.jp/ Representative: Junichiro Uchikawa, President & CEO Contact: Naoki Noda, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and General Manager of Administration Division Phone: +81-3-3408-3090 Scheduled date of filing quarterly report: April 30, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % March 31, 2021 4,898 26.0 603 655.9 619 444.3 438 12.0 March 31, 2020 3,886 7.0 79 (69.5) 113 (58.6) 391 111.9 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended March 31, 2021: ¥453 million [540.8%] Three months ended March 31, 2020: ¥70 million [(94.1)%] Net income Diluted earnings per per share share Three months ended Yen Yen March 31, 2021 42.22 41.92 March 31, 2020 37.00 36.82 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of March 31, 2021 13,096 7,200 54.6 As of December 31, 2020 13,776 7,123 51.3 (Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥7,149 million As of December 31, 2020: ¥7,073 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 0.00 - 36.00 36.00 December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending - December 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending 32.00 32.00 December 31, 2021 0.00 - ~36.00 ~36.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revisions to forecasts of dividends announced most recently: No Dividends forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 are shown in numerical ranges. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net income Net income per Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners share of parent First half Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 9,000 23.6 800 282.3 800 234.7 550 9.5 52.94 ~10,000 ~37.4 ~900 ~317.6 ~900 ~264.1 ~620 ~23.5 ~59.68 Full year 19,000 10.9 1,600 28.6 1,600 18.4 1,100 (10.9) 105.88 ~20,000 ~16.7 ~1,800 ~44.7 ~1,800 ~33.2 ~1,240 ~0.4 ~119.36 (Note) Revisions to forecasts of financial results announced most recently: No Consolidated financial results forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2021 are shown in numerical ranges. *Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Application of particular accounting procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): March 31, 2021: 10,840,000 shares December 31, 2020: 10,840,000 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: March 31, 2021: 451,174 shares

December 31, 2020: 451,134 shares Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended March 31, 2021: 10,388,843 shares Three months ended March 31, 2020: 10,583,979 shares (Note) With the introduction of the Japanese Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP), the Company's stock held by the Trust Account (fiscal year ending December 31, 2021: 99,200 shares, fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: 99,200 shares) is included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period. The Company's stock held by the Trust Account (fiscal year ending December 31, 2021: 99,200 shares, fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: 99,200 shares) is included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period. *These financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or the audit firm. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available as of this moment and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (3) Explanation for Information on the Future Outlook Including Consolidated Business Performance Forecasts" on page 2 of the attached materials for assumptions to the financial results forecast and notes to the use of financial results forecast. Attachments Original document

