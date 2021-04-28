Log in
    4286   JP3980300002

LEGS COMPANY, LTD.

(4286)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/27
2002 JPY   +1.83%
LEGS  : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021
PU
Legs : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021

04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

April 28, 2021

Company name: LEGS COMPANY, LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4286

URL: https://www.legs.co.jp/

Representative: Junichiro Uchikawa, President & CEO

Contact: Naoki Noda, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and General Manager of Administration Division

Phone: +81-3-3408-3090

Scheduled date of filing quarterly report: April 30, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2021

4,898

26.0

603

655.9

619

444.3

438

12.0

March 31, 2020

3,886

7.0

79

(69.5)

113

(58.6)

391

111.9

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended March 31, 2021: ¥453 million [540.8%] Three months ended March 31, 2020: ¥70 million [(94.1)%]

Net income

Diluted

earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2021

42.22

41.92

March 31, 2020

37.00

36.82

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of March 31, 2021

13,096

7,200

54.6

As of December 31, 2020

13,776

7,123

51.3

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021:

¥7,149 million

As of December 31, 2020: ¥7,073 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

0.00

-

36.00

36.00

December 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

-

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

32.00

32.00

December 31, 2021

0.00

-

~36.00

~36.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to forecasts of dividends announced most recently: No

Dividends forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 are shown in numerical ranges.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

share

of parent

First half

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

9,000

23.6

800

282.3

800

234.7

550

9.5

52.94

~10,000

~37.4

~900 ~317.6

~900 ~264.1

~620

~23.5

~59.68

Full year

19,000

10.9

1,600

28.6

1,600

18.4

1,100

(10.9)

105.88

~20,000

~16.7

~1,800

~44.7

~1,800

~33.2

~1,240

~0.4

~119.36

(Note) Revisions to forecasts of financial results announced most recently: No

Consolidated financial results forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2021 are shown in numerical ranges.

*Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of particular accounting procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

March 31, 2021: 10,840,000 shares

December 31, 2020: 10,840,000 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: March 31, 2021: 451,174 shares
    December 31, 2020: 451,134 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended March 31, 2021: 10,388,843 shares

Three months ended March 31, 2020: 10,583,979 shares

(Note) With the introduction of the Japanese Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP), the Company's stock held by the Trust Account (fiscal year ending December 31, 2021: 99,200 shares, fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: 99,200 shares) is included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period. The Company's stock held by the Trust Account (fiscal year ending December 31, 2021: 99,200 shares, fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: 99,200 shares) is included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.

*These financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or the audit firm.

*Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available as of this moment and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (3) Explanation for Information on the Future Outlook Including Consolidated Business Performance Forecasts" on page 2 of the attached materials for assumptions to the financial results forecast and notes to the use of financial results forecast.

Disclaimer

Legs Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEGS COMPANY, LTD.
