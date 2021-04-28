Legs : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021

Representative: Junichiro Uchikawa, President & CEO
Contact: Naoki Noda, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and General Manager of Administration Division
Phone: +81-3-3408-3090
Scheduled date of filing quarterly report: April 30, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2021
4,898
26.0
603
655.9
619
444.3
438
12.0
March 31, 2020
3,886
7.0
79
(69.5)
113
(58.6)
391
111.9
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended March 31, 2021: ¥453 million [540.8%] Three months ended March 31, 2020: ¥70 million [(94.1)%]
Net income
Diluted
earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
42.22
41.92
March 31, 2020
37.00
36.82
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of March 31, 2021
13,096
7,200
54.6
As of December 31, 2020
13,776
7,123
51.3
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021:
¥7,149 million
As of December 31, 2020: ¥7,073 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
0.00
-
36.00
36.00
December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
32.00
32.00
December 31, 2021
0.00
-
~36.00
~36.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to forecasts of dividends announced most recently: No
Dividends forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 are shown in numerical ranges.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
share
of parent
First half
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
9,000
23.6
800
282.3
800
234.7
550
9.5
52.94
~10,000
~37.4
~900 ~317.6
~900 ~264.1
~620
~23.5
~59.68
Full year
19,000
10.9
1,600
28.6
1,600
18.4
1,100
(10.9)
105.88
~20,000
~16.7
~1,800
~44.7
~1,800
~33.2
~1,240
~0.4
~119.36
(Note) Revisions to forecasts of financial results announced most recently: No
Consolidated financial results forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2021 are shown in numerical ranges.
*Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Application of particular accounting procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
March 31, 2021: 10,840,000 shares
December 31, 2020: 10,840,000 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: March 31, 2021: 451,174 shares
December 31, 2020: 451,134 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended March 31, 2021: 10,388,843 shares
Three months ended March 31, 2020: 10,583,979 shares
(Note) With the introduction of the Japanese Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP), the Company's stock held by the Trust Account (fiscal year ending December 31, 2021: 99,200 shares, fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: 99,200 shares) is included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period. The Company's stock held by the Trust Account (fiscal year ending December 31, 2021: 99,200 shares, fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: 99,200 shares) is included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.
*These financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or the audit firm.
*Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available as of this moment and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (3) Explanation for Information on the Future Outlook Including Consolidated Business Performance Forecasts" on page 2 of the attached materials for assumptions to the financial results forecast and notes to the use of financial results forecast.