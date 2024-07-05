Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2024 / 16:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RIMIVY LTD

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Thibaut
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG

b) LEI
8945004P7OSYLT6FLD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA406

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0863 EUR 604500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0863 EUR 604500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG
Virchowstraße 2
80805 München
Germany

 
