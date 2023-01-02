Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Lehner Investments AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEH   DE000A2DA406

LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG

(LEH)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:06 2023-01-02 am EST
0.2700 EUR    0.00%
10:27aLEHNER INVESTMENTS AG makes personnel decision
EQ
2022Lehner Investments AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Lehner Investments AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG makes personnel decision

01/02/2023 | 10:27am EST
EQS-News: LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG makes personnel decision

02.01.2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG makes personnel decision

Munich, 02 January 2023 - LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG (ISIN DE000A2DA406) has given notice to the Managing Directors of LEHNER INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT GmbH (former Catana Capital GmbH), Bastian Lechner and Holger Knauer, with effect from 31 March 2023, in order to make room for a new start in terms of personnel.

Bastian Lechner was released with immediate effect.

The two Managing Directors are replaced by Andreas Schuster.

 

About LEHNER INVESTMENTS

LEHNER INVESTMENTS is a financial services provider specialising in investment funds since 1990 with the three subsidiaries LEHNER INVESTMENTS ENGINEERING, LEHNER INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT and LEHNER INVESTMENTS MARKETING. Since 2015, the group of companies has focused on the combination of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and is one of the market leaders in German-speaking countries.

LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol LEH and the ISIN DE000A2DA406.

For further information, please visit lehnerinvestments.com

 

 

Contact:

Stock ticker symbol LEH

Lehner Investments AG

Virchowstr. 2

D-80805 Munich

ir@lehnerinvestments.com

Sara Pinto (+49) 89 125 09 03 30

www.lehnerinvestments.com


02.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG
Virchowstraße 2
80805 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 123 92 163
E-mail: ir@lehnerinvestments.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA406
WKN: A2DA40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 1525527

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525527  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
