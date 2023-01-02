EQS-News: LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG makes personnel decision



02.01.2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST

Munich, 02 January 2023 - LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG (ISIN DE000A2DA406) has given notice to the Managing Directors of LEHNER INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT GmbH (former Catana Capital GmbH), Bastian Lechner and Holger Knauer, with effect from 31 March 2023, in order to make room for a new start in terms of personnel.

Bastian Lechner was released with immediate effect.

The two Managing Directors are replaced by Andreas Schuster.

About LEHNER INVESTMENTS

LEHNER INVESTMENTS is a financial services provider specialising in investment funds since 1990 with the three subsidiaries LEHNER INVESTMENTS ENGINEERING, LEHNER INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT and LEHNER INVESTMENTS MARKETING. Since 2015, the group of companies has focused on the combination of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and is one of the market leaders in German-speaking countries.

LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol LEH and the ISIN DE000A2DA406.

For further information, please visit lehnerinvestments.com

