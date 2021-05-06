Lehto Oyj : Group Plc will hold a press conference due to the change of CEO

Lehto Group Plc

Invitation

30 April 2021 at 8.00 a.m. (EET)

Lehto will publish its Business Review for January-March 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and will introduce its new CEO, Mr Juuso Hietanen, to media representatives on the same day.

An online information session (in Finnish) regarding the change of CEO will be held on Thursday 6 May, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The session will be webcast live at lehto.fi/media. An online form will be provided to participants for asking questions.

Hannu Lehto, long-serving CEO of Lehto, and Juuso Hietanen, who took up the position at the beginning of May, will both speak at the event. In addition, CFO Veli-Pekka Paloranta will briefly comment on the business review.

The webcast will be held in Finnish. A recording will be made available at the same address as soon as possible. The recording with English subtitles will also be made available later at lehto.fi/media.

Further information:

Teija Kettunen

Communications Director

Tel. +358 40 771 6510