    LEHTO   FI4000081138

LEHTO GROUP OYJ

(LEHTO)
  Report
Lehto Oyj : Group Plc will hold a press conference due to the change of CEO

05/06/2021 | 04:43am EDT
Lehto Group Plc
Invitation
30 April 2021 at 8.00 a.m. (EET)

Lehto will publish its Business Review for January-March 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and will introduce its new CEO, Mr Juuso Hietanen, to media representatives on the same day.

An online information session (in Finnish) regarding the change of CEO will be held on Thursday 6 May, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The session will be webcast live at lehto.fi/media. An online form will be provided to participants for asking questions.

Hannu Lehto, long-serving CEO of Lehto, and Juuso Hietanen, who took up the position at the beginning of May, will both speak at the event. In addition, CFO Veli-Pekka Paloranta will briefly comment on the business review.

The webcast will be held in Finnish. A recording will be made available at the same address as soon as possible. The recording with English subtitles will also be made available later at lehto.fi/media.

Further information:
Teija Kettunen
Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 771 6510

Disclaimer

Lehto Group Oyj published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
